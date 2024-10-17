Klay responds to Draymond's physical prediction for Warriors-Mavs

Draymond Green and the Warriors are looking forward to facing off against Klay Thompson and the Dallas Mavericks for the first time in the 2024-25 NBA season.

The Golden State forward, in an interview with the "Sloane Knows Podcast" at Warriors Media Day, offered a physical prediction for the first matchup against Thompson on Nov. 12 at Chase Center.

"I'm running through his chest," Green claimed before saying "of course" he would send some trash talk Thompson's way.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"He's my brother, but he's not with us. He's not with us -- he's with the opps."

Thompson, in a recent interview with Fox Sports 1's Rachel Nichols on the latest episode of her "Open Run" podcast, responded to Green's prediction with the most on-brand Klay response.

On Open Run, Klay responds to some trash talk from Draymond, who recently proclaimed: “I’m going to run through his chest.” Klay: “I’ll take the two free throws. I’m a pretty tough guy - I think I can handle it.” The Mavs head to the Bay to play the Warriors early in the season. pic.twitter.com/JTofWo7dRm — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) October 17, 2024

"Well, if so, I'll take two free throws, and I'm a pretty tough guy so I think I can handle it," Thompson said.

Thompson knows his first return to Chase Center will feel strange at first, but believes those feelings will subside once the game starts.

"It's probably going to be weird at first, but once the ball tips up and I start running around, it's just going to be basketball again and luckily I've had great success shooting in that arena so hopefully that translates," Thompson added. "It feels good to be going back with some reinforcements. Probably be a lot of emotions at first but then once the competitive juices start flowing I'll be just trying to do everything to win."

Green and longtime teammate Steph Curry have nothing but love for Thompson, and the feeling is mutual.

But for one night on Nov. 12 and at least two additional games later in the season, Thompson and the Mavericks will be the Warriors' enemy.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast