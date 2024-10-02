Draymond makes physical prediction for first game vs. Klay

Warriors star Draymond Green and his former teammate Klay Thompson will be friends for life, even after the sharpshooter left Golden State for the Dallas Mavericks.

But things might not be as amicable on the court during the 2024-25 NBA season.

"I'm running through his chest," Green told the "Sloane Knows Podcast" at Warriors Media Day on Monday, before saying "of course" he would send some trash talk Thompson's way.

"He's my brother, but he's not with us. He's not with us -- he's with the opps."

Warriors vs Mavs is going to be fun 😂 pic.twitter.com/x7IXBdqJ7Z — Sloane Knows (@sloaneknows) October 1, 2024

Green never has been one to hold anything back on the court, and it will be no different when he faces his ex-teammate of 12 seasons for the first time on Nov. 12, when the Mavericks visit Chase Center.

It will be an interesting night for both Thompson and the Warriors after the Splash Brother signed a four-year, $9.7 million Mavericks contract in NBA free agency, leaving the only team he has known for a fresh start in Dallas.

But despite their friendship, Thompson can rest assured Green and the rest of Golden State won't be taking it easy on him now that they are Western Conference foes.

