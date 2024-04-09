‘Captain Klay' shares great story of how love for boating came about

Almost five years after becoming a proud boat owner, Klay Thompson explained his “Captain Klay” origins to his Warriors teammate Draymond Green.

Speaking to Green on the latest edition of “The Draymond Green Show,” Thompson was asked if his plans always included owning a boat or if his long rehabilitation from consecutive injuries beginning in 2019 led to his interest in maritime affairs.

“There was always a plan to get a boat,” Thompson said. “And believe it or not, there was a San Francisco Chronicle article from 2014 where I’m quoted saying my dream one day is to own a fishing boat. And it just so happened I had some free time, I got healthy enough where I was mobile again in 2019 and I pulled the trigger, I got a big old sport fishing closed cabin boat.

“Everyone, all my friends and family, were like ‘You don’t need a boat, you don’t know how to drive a boat,’ but I was like ‘I’m going to take the courses, I’m going to take all the steps and I’m not going to take any shortcuts,’ because I love the ocean and I love having that freedom.”

The Warriors guard explained that he has enjoyed his sea escapades because it has allowed him to explore plenty of new places around the Bay Area that are more accessible via boat.

“I’m so grateful it did because I’ve seen a whole new side of the Bay, being able to get on the water and get out to Stinson or get up to the delta, there’s just so many cool waterways and it’s a lifelong skill I have now as well. So, it was always a dream of mine, ever since I was a kid.”

While Thompson had harbored dreams of owning his own vessel for a long time, he was surprised by how much he enjoyed being out on the bay, and he explained to Green that now one of his favorite parts of the day is making the voyage from his Marin County home to Chase Center.

“Besides getting shots up and winning basketball games, the best part of my day is really just like getting a coffee, going to the harbor and making my way down south to Chase Center, it’s so beautiful, it’s the best.”

Thompson and Green touched on many other topics during the podcast, from Thompson’s impending free agency to Green’s numerous suspensions to Steph Curry’s impeccable jump shot.

Since being drafted by Golden State in 2011, Thompson has been one of the anchor points of the Warriors' run of four NBA titles in the past 10 seasons. Along with his backcourt mate Curry, the “Splash Bros.” helped transform the game with their pinpoint 3-point shooting and jaw-dropping scoring feats.

