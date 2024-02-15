Klay reaches 15K career points in Warriors' game vs. Jazz

Klay Thompson achieved a NBA career milestone in what has to be an emotionally tough game for the Warriors star.

With a driving layup in the second quarter of the Warriors' game against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center, Thompson reached 15,000 career points.

15,000 career points for Klay 🙌 pic.twitter.com/yC15ML0FIK — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 16, 2024

Needing 13 points entering the night, Thompson was relegated to coming off the bench for the first time since March 11, 2012 -- 727 consecutive regular-season starts.

Thompson joined Bob Fitzgerald and Kelenna Azubuike on the NBC Sports Bay Area broadcast at halftime, and was told he had reached 15,000 points.

"Wow," Thompson said. "Let's go."

Klay reacts to reaching 15,000 career points 💪 pic.twitter.com/IN2h0lOOBK — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 16, 2024

Thompson is the sixth player in Warriors franchise history to reach 15,000 points, joining Steph Curry, Wilt Chamberlain, Rick Barry, Paul Arizin and Chris Mullin.

Thompson eventually checked into the game at the 7:00 mark of the first quarter, and his new role didn't appear to bother him as he scored 10 points by the end of the period.

After checking back into the game in the second quarter, Thompson quickly made a corner jumper and then a driving layup to move past 15,000 points.

A few moments later, he drained a 3-pointer, giving him a team-high 17 first-half points.

Klay is dialed in coming off the bench ‼️ pic.twitter.com/bI4j6zhDRY — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 16, 2024

Thompson, now the 153rd player in NBA history with at least 15,000 points, hasn't had the season he hoped in a contract year, but he still has shown flashes of his previous greatness, and Thursday's performance in an unfamiliar role is another example.

