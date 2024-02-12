Trending
Atkinson to coach Warriors-Jazz as Kerr attends Deki's funeral in Serbia

Kerr and several other Warriors staffers are overseas for Milojević‘s memorial service

By Logan Reardon

NBC Universal, Inc.

With Steve Kerr in Serbia for Dejan Milojević‘s memorial service, Kenny Atkinson will serve as the Warriors' acting head coach Monday night against the Jazz.

The team announced the news on Monday morning.

Kerr is in Belgrade with a number of Warriors staffers, including assistant coaches Chris DeMarco and Ron Adams, general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. and consultant Zaza Pachulia.

Milojević, a former Warriors assistant coach, died on Jan. 17 after suffering a heart attack at a Salt Lake City restaurant one day earlier while dining with fellow coaches.

The Warriors' subsequent games against the Jazz and Mavericks were postponed, with the game in Utah rescheduled for this Thursday, Feb. 15, and the home game against the Mavs set for April 2.

