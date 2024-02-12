Atkinson to coach Warriors-Jazz as Kerr attends Deki's funeral in Serbia

With Steve Kerr in Serbia for Dejan Milojević‘s memorial service, Kenny Atkinson will serve as the Warriors' acting head coach Monday night against the Jazz.

The team announced the news on Monday morning.

Warriors assistant coach Kenny Atkinson will serve as the team’s acting head coach tonight at Utah, in place of Steve Kerr, who will be attending Dejan Milojević‘s memorial service in Serbia with other members of the organization. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) February 12, 2024

Kerr is in Belgrade with a number of Warriors staffers, including assistant coaches Chris DeMarco and Ron Adams, general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. and consultant Zaza Pachulia.

Milojević, a former Warriors assistant coach, died on Jan. 17 after suffering a heart attack at a Salt Lake City restaurant one day earlier while dining with fellow coaches.

The Warriors' subsequent games against the Jazz and Mavericks were postponed, with the game in Utah rescheduled for this Thursday, Feb. 15, and the home game against the Mavs set for April 2.

