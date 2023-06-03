Kelce predicts Mahomes wins more titles than Steph, Klay

Travis Kelce believes that when it's all said and done, Patrick Mahomes will win more championships than Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end joined FanDuelTV's "Run it Back," where he was asked if he considers the Chiefs a dynasty after Kansas City's two Super Bowl wins in three appearances and how they stack up with the Warriors.

"I would say, yeah, Kansas City has been a dynasty for quite a while now," Kelce said. "Obviously, I'm biased to that, but what coach [Andy] Reid has done since he's been here, in terms of winning, in terms of playoff runs and all the division championships and the AFC title appearances, then obviously the Super Bowls.

"We're 100 percent a dynasty, but when you put it up against what the Warriors have done, obviously we don't have as many championships right now, so we've got some work to do. We're on an uphill battle. Especially when you talk about what the Warriors have been able to do. Unfortunately, I've seen quite a few daggers from the Golden State Warriors being a Cavs fan throughout my day."

Kelce and Mahomes will square off against Curry and Thompson in Capital One's The Match on June 29 in Las Vegas on TNT.

Even though Kelce and the Chiefs, fresh off their Super Bowl LVII victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, are nearing dynasty territory, they still have work to do, and championships to win, before Kansas City can be compared to Golden State.

"I think by the end of the day, Patty Mahomes finds a way to get more than four championships," Kelce adds. "Hopefully I'm still along for the ride by the time he gets there."

