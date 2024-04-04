Kuminga downgraded, ruled out for Warriors-Rockets showdown

In a rapid turn of events, Jonathan Kuminga will miss his fifth consecutive Warriors game Thursday night when they face the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center.

Earlier this week, Kuminga was ruled out of Golden State's big matchup with the Dallas Mavericks but Warriors coach Steve Kerr assured that he would return in Houston after the young forward was upgraded to questionable for Thursday's pivotal matchup.

"He won't play [tonight]. He'll play in Houston [on Thursday]."



Steve Kerr provided the latest on Jonathan Kuminga pic.twitter.com/jx3TJ5hIhD — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 3, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

But a surprising update in Thursday's injury report less than three hours before tip-off officially downgraded the young forward to out.

Kuminga has been sidelined for the past week with knee tendinitis.

He is averaging 16.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game this season, and he has played a crucial role in keeping Golden State's playoff hopes alive.

Dario Saric (knee) also was ruled out of Thursday's game, while Gary Payton II was listed as probable.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast