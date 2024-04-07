Kuminga back for Warriors-Jazz after missing six games with injury

Jonathan Kuminga will return to the Warriors' rotation Sunday against the Utah Jazz after missing six games because of left knee tendinitis.

Andrew Wiggins, however, will miss his second consecutive game with left ankle soreness. The veteran forward warmed up before the game at Chase Center but was ruled out.

Backup guard Gary Payton II, who was listed as probable with a left ankle injury, is available to play against the Jazz.

Kuminga started the previous 29 games at forward before his six-game injury absence, but he'll come off the bench in his return. Instead, Chris Paul, Brandin Podziemski, Klay Thompson, Dray,mond Green and Trayce Jackson-Davis will start against the Jazz.

The Warriors, who clinched a top-10 NBA playoff seed Sunday when the Houston Rockets lost to the Dallas Mavericks, already ruled out Steph Curry, as they decided to let him rest after playing in the road back-to-back in Houston and Dallas on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

With five regular-season games remaining entering Sunday, the Warriors hold the Western Conference's No. 10 seed, and it would take a lot for them to move up in the standings.

If the Warriors lose Sunday or the Phoenix Suns beat the New Orleans Pelicans, Golden State would be locked into the play-in tournament.

It appears the Warriors are gearing up for the play-in and making sure Curry and Wiggins are fully healthy by the time the tournament rolls around.

