How Kuminga is fueled by ‘unguardable' compliment from Draymond

Jonathan Kuminga has ascended into stardom during his third NBA season and established himself in Warriors coach Steve Kerr’s complex starting lineup.

But he might not have developed into the player he is today without Draymond Green’s passion and support.

In the latest episode of “Dubs Talk,” Kuminga explained to NBC Sports Bay Area’s Kerith Burke and Monte Poole how Green routinely shows him love.

“Obviously, as you guys see Draymond every day, [he pumps me up] -- you see in the games because that’s when it’s televised,” Kuminga told Poole and Burke. “I could walk next to Draymond, and he’ll be like, ‘You’re unguardable.’ Sometimes, I just laugh because it’s not funny, but it’s like, 'OK, I got it. I appreciate it.’ And obviously, everybody wants somebody like that.”

It’s no surprise that Kuminga routinely hears positive messages from Green, considering the four-time NBA champion has believed, for months, that No. 00 is bound for stardom.

Kuminga recently has lived up to the “unguardable” label, averaging 19.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists over his last 20 games. The forward’s prosperity has helped Golden State climb into fair territory within the rapidly changing Western Conference standings.

Among other young Warriors like Trayce Jackson-Davis and Brandin Podziemski, Kuminga explained what he tries to do for the veteran-savvy Golden State team fighting to avoid the NBA play-in tournament.

“Being able to attack the rim, to play by the rim, it’s a mindset,” Kuminga added. “I don’t care how many times I get knocked [down] over there because if I keep putting pressure, and pressure and pressure, defenders [are] going to get tired. That will open up a lot of things. And just having that type of mindset and seeing our team’s shooters, there’s always got to be somebody who can do different jobs.

“If it’s me doing a dirty job and going out there and doing different things than shooting the ball, and I feel that’s what’s going to help me get on the floor and help us win, that’s all I choose.”

Having Green as a teammate is the perfect motivator for handling the “dirty” work Kuminga proudly owned.

Green, a 12-year veteran and two-way great, has been the ultimate role model for a similarly minded 21-year-old, and the results are speaking louder by the day.

