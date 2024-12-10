The Jonathan Kuminga Experiment: Why it's now or never for Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO – The Warriors are on the clock. And so is Jonathan Kuminga.

They both will spend 59 games in the regular season, and maybe more in the playoffs, seeking clarity about a relationship that remains unclear after 232 games together.

They don’t know if he has the goods to be a cornerstone for the franchise once Stephen Curry and Draymond Green no longer carry the Golden State flag.

Kuminga’s first three-plus NBA seasons have not been enough to provide a definitive answer. It has been an exasperating brew of flash and fizzle, with dazzling highlights interrupted by vexing lapses. JK crushes an opponent one night, harms the Warriors the next.

Six weeks into the final season under Kuminga’s rookie contract, Warriors coach Steve Kerr has reinstalled the 6-foot-7, 225-pound Democratic Republic of Congo native in the starting lineup at power forward and says he is committed to it.

Consider this the Final JK Experiment.

“I want to look at it,” Kerr said. “Trying to maximize Jonathan.”

Kerr was speaking after a back-to-back set in which Kuminga started both games, carrying the Warriors in the first game – leading to the decision – and falling flat in the next. It represents a micro example of his career in macro.

Game 1 vs. Houston: Kuminga is scintillating over 33 minutes, scoring 33 points on 13-of-22 shooting, including 3-of-6 from deep, while also grabbing a season-high-tying seven rebounds. A terrific athlete competing against a team deep with athleticism, JK submits the most complete and efficient game of his career.

Game 2 vs. Minnesota: Kuminga plays 29 minutes, scores 13 points on 6-of-15 shooting, including 1-of-4 from distance, while grabbing two rebounds. He looked lost against the Timberwolves.

But The Experiment would continue, with JK moving into the same position Draymond has owned for 10 years. Andrew Wiggins would stay at small forward, Kevon Looney would start at center and Green, coming off the bench, would shuffle between center and power forward.

“Playing (Kuminga) with Wiggs, playing Loon to start with that group, means Draymond doesn’t have to guard the opposing center right from the get-go,” Kerr explained. “Then we can close with Draymond at the five.”

“In theory, I like what it looks like. But we have to play better, and we have to make better decisions.”

Kuminga was more effective in the rematch with Minnesota on Sunday, scoring 20 points on 7-of-16 shooting, including 1-of-4 from deep, grabbing seven rebounds and blocking three shots. Kerr had made two other changes, starting Green at center rather than Looney and Gary Payton II in place of Buddy Hield.

“It’s a blessing to be in that position,” Kuminga said after Golden State’s 114-106 victory. “I feel like it’s more of an encouragement for me to just keep doing what I’ve always been doing and working hard. I’m happy to be back in the starting lineup.”

Kuminga opened the season in the starting lineup and lasted three games before Kerr, following analytics and the eye test, scrapped that experiment. JK averaged 8.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, was 8 of 24 from the field, including 1 of 9 beyond the arc. He had three assists and five turnovers.

Kerr is most comfortable with at least three “shooters” in the starting lineup. Loves the spacing. Stephen Curry and Wiggins opened the season in the backcourt, with Kuminga playing small forward. That has not worked well in the past, but Kerr, wanting to give it one more chance, urged JK to spend the offseason to developing his 3-point shot.

If Kuminga could improve his 3-ball, get it around 35-36 percent, that might be enough. But he’s at 31.1 percent, and that’s not going to space the floor.

So, Kuminga is back to being a smallish power forward – without the instincts and playmaking and IQ that has allowed Green to excel in that role.

Kuminga is the notorious “tweener,” as referred to by so many scouts. He’s a power forward who grabs fewer rebounds than guards Brandin Podziemski and Curry, or he’s a small forward who is eighth on the team in assists and in 3-point shooting percentage.

Thus, the lack of clarity that leads the Warriors to The Experiment.

"We need him to be the best version of himself,” Curry said of Kuminga. “We have to be able to figure out whether it's play calls, whether it's certain rotation or lineup combinations, what can unlock his ability to get downhill, put pressure on the basket and demand attention from the defense. He's a big weapon for us.”

Kuminga is, on many nights, precisely that. Maybe he will be that again Wednesday, with the Warriors in Houston chasing the NBA Cup.

The Warriors want certification. That’s the goal over the next four months, with Kuminga as a 22-year-old in his fourth season auditioning for his future with the franchise that drafted him, hoping it had found its next superstar.

