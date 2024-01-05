Wiseman not focused on Warriors revenge narrative in his SF return

James Wiseman isn't focused on revenge as he returns to Chase Center for the first time Friday night.

The 7-foot center, whom the Warriors traded to the Detroit Pistons last February, enters the first NBA arena he called home with the same mentality he'd have when facing any other team in the league.

James Wiseman is back here in the Bay Area for the first time since he was traded by the Warriors last February. I caught with him Friday morning at Equinox. He says he doesn't know why it didn't work out here in the Bay.



"Same mindset -- I want to win," Wiseman told reporters Friday, via KRON-TV's Jason Dumas. "So, I'm trying to get a win for the team. We've been having a lot of hard times down this stretch, but just trying to get a win, that's what I'm worried about."

The 2020 No. 2 overall draft pick also revealed he doesn't harbor any resentment toward Golden State after the way his two-year-plus tenure played out. Wiseman joined the Warriors with immense expectations as the franchise's highest draft pick since Joe Smith (No. 1 overall in 1995), but injuries and sporadic playing time ultimately defined his time with the Warriors.

"Nah, it's a business," said Wiseman, who averaged 9.8 points and 5.0 rebounds in 18.3 minutes per game across 60 appearances and 27 starts with the Warriors. "So really, I'm just taking it day by day. I mean, it don't matter about the jersey -- it's basketball at the end of the day -- so I'm just trying to get better. I don't care about the other stuff."

The 22-year-old, when asked if he still has a relationship with anyone on the Warriors, revealed that he has remained in contact with most of his former teammates.

"Really everybody, so I can't wait to see them," Wiseman said. "But I want to win, so that's my mindset."

Wiseman didn't offer much of a response asked why his Golden State tenure ultimately resulted in the trade to Detroit.

"I don't know," Wiseman said, via Bay Area News Group's Evan Webeck. "I don't know why."

Detroit has dealt with its share of struggles this season, including an NBA-record 28 consecutive losses. Still, Wiseman believes the situation is better for his personal development, even though he's played in just 23 games, with no starts, for the 3-31 Pistons this season, after starting 22 of the 24 games he played after the trade last season.

"Yessir," Wiseman said, via Webeck. "Just being able to play, be out there and get reps in, I'm just blessed to be in this position. I'm trying to make the best of it. … I feel like on the defensive end, I've grown a lot. Really, I'm just taking it day by day.

