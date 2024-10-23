How to watch Warriors vs. Blazers opening night live online, on TV

The Golden State Warriors are back.

Steph Curry and Co. will begin the new season after a busy summer to revamp the roster. His fellow Splash Brother. Klay Thompson, left for the Dallas Mavericks, bringing an unofficial end to the dynasty core trio of Curry, Thompson and Draymond Green.

But the Warriors didn't stand pat after losing Thompson. They reportedly attempted to go big with Paul George and Lauri Markkanen or Karl-Anthony Towns, but still ended up adding Buddy Hield, Kyle Anderson and De'Anthony Melton.

Here's all the info ahead of tonight's season opener:

When is the Warriors vs. Trail Blazers game?

The Warriors vs. Trail Blazers game will tip off just after 7 p.m. PT on Wednesday, Oct. 23.

Where is the Warriors vs. Trail Blazers game?

Portland will host the season-opener at Moda Center in Oregon.

How to watch the Warriors vs. Trail Blazers game tonight

Warriors-Trail Blazers will air live on NBC Sports Bay Area. Here's the full schedule for opening night:

6 p.m. PT: Warriors Pregame Live

7 p.m. PT: Warriors vs. Trail Blazers

9:30 p.m. PT: Warriors Postgame Live

10:30 p.m. PT: Dubs Talk Live

Can I stream the Warriors live online?

Warriors coverage on NBC Sports Bay Area can be streamed online here or in the NBC Sports app when logged into your TV provider.

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr speaks to the media Sunday with the start of the 2024-25 NBA regular season on the horizon.

