Report: Warriors, Timberwolves talked KAT trade before Knicks deal

The Warriors had their sights set on adding a combination of size and shooting this offseason.

After pursuing All-Stars Paul George and Lauri Markkanen this summer, reportedly with the initial intention of acquiring both players, Golden State had its eyes on another Western Conference big man.

Before the Minnesota Timberwolves and New York Knicks completed a stunning blockbuster trade earlier this month, the Warriors inquired about Karl-Anthony Towns' availability, The Athletic's Anthony Slater reported Tuesday, citing sources, in his feature story on Golden State general manager Mike Dunleavy.

"In the last couple of months, the Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves had a conversation about Karl Anthony-Towns, league sources said, but it didn’t go anywhere," Slater wrote. "The Timberwolves targeted a specific package from the New York Knicks that the Warriors didn’t possess. There’s no other obvious big name immediately available as the regular season arrives."

Minnesota ultimately traded Towns to New York for Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo, Keita Bates-Diop and a future first-round draft pick. The Charlotte Hornets, a third team involved in the trade, received Charlie Brown, DaQuan Jeffries, Duane Washington Jr., two future second-round picks, a 2025 second-round pick and cash considerations.

While the Warriors were unable to land George, Markkanen or Towns, they at least can take solace in two of the three leaving the Western Conference ... right?

