Warriors' 2022 title oddly erased from history in broadcaster's slip-up

The Warriors, according to Sun Sports Miami Heat play-by-play broadcaster Eric Reid, did not win the 2022 NBA championship.

No, this is not another head-scratching Mandela effect, but rather an honest -- yet odd -- slip-up that took place late in the second quarter of the Warriors' 113-92 win over the Heat on Tuesday at Kaseya Center.

In discussing Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins' impact on Golden State's 2021-22 NBA season, Reid mistakenly claims the Boston Celtics, not the Warriors, won the championship that season in six games.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Heat Announcer says Boston Celtics won the 2022 NBA Finals in 6 games😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/hgjrVoxtW3 — genius💕. (@GeniusCapalot) March 27, 2024

“Andrew Wiggins, a guy who averaged 18 points and nine rebounds per game in the 2022 NBA Finals, which they [the Golden State Warriors] lost to the Celtics," Reid said. "Two years ago, it was Boston in six, to win it all.”

So close! But not really. Of course, Boston fans would be OK living in that alternate reality.

Mistakes happen, but let the record show the Warriors are the real 2022 NBA champs.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast