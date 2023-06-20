Dunleavy a trusted cultural fit, but Warriors won't mute Myers

Predicting an eventual Bob Myers replacement as Warriors general manager was a thought nobody inside or outside the building ever wanted, and tried to swat away the more real it became.

For the past few years, however, there has been a possible replacement in waiting who is well versed in the good times, and more so the bad times, of the Warriors. Team owner Joe Lacob was so sure of who should open Golden State’s next chapter in a time of change that he didn’t feel the need to interview anybody else. And it wasn’t his son, Kirk, who will remain the Warriors’ executive vice president of basketball operations.

After five years in the front office, Mike Dunleavy Jr. has been anointed Myers’ replacement, and Lacob’s job Monday at Dunleavy’s introductory press conference was to instill confidence in the decision.

“I always knew that we had this guy sitting here in the wings,” Lacob said. “Had to have a conversation with him. We did have conversations, obviously, to make sure that everything I thought was correct – everything he thought about the job – so we were on the same wavelength.

“Did I interview other people? No, not really. We didn't go outside, if that's what your question is. We believe in continuity. We believe we have a really well-oiled machine, well-running organization.”

The word of the day was continuity, as it has been with the Warriors for many years now. Lacob believes in it. Steve Kerr believes in it. Myers believed in it. Dunleavy at least says he believes in it.

The Warriors' continuity is taking a bit of a hit right now following their early exit in the second round of the 2023 NBA playoffs. Myers will be gone come June 30, when his contract expires. So will Shaun Livingston.

The four-time NBA champion, three as a player with the Warriors and one in their front office, is leaving his role as director of players affairs and engagement after three seasons to focus on family as he permanently moves to Las Vegas, a source told NBC Sports Bay Area on Monday.

Jama Mahlalela, who was the face of the Warriors’ revamped player development system the past two seasons and held a seat at the front of the bench, recently left the Warriors for an assistant role on the Toronto Raptors’ staff. Draymond Green is expected to remain a Warrior, but has declined his player option worth over $27 million. Trade rumors are rampant before the 2023 NBA Draft on Thursday, and many moves could be on the table.

All of this comes ahead of Kerr’s final season on his contract as the Warriors’ head coach.

Lacob’s main objective Monday as he sat next to Dunleavy was showing trust in his new GM and the direction of the franchise. Before Dunleavy uttered a word, Lacob pointed out how he believes Dunleavy fits the Warriors’ culture four times in his opening statement.

“He is a person who is a family guy,” Lacob said. “Has four kids. He fits culturally and has fit culturally very much in line with the way this organization runs and operates.”

Later in Lacob’s address to media members, he said, “It really is a 'we' effort. Mike fits right into that. The cultural fit was spectacular. The cultural fit was spectacular with Mike. We're very, very excited to have him here today, to be able to announce him and his appointment to the job.”

Culture. It’s what was hit hardest, literally, in the Warriors’ ecosystem last season. Imagining one championship prior to Myers’ arrival was a laughing matter. Creating a culture other organizations dreamed of was an even further stretch. That’s what Dunleavy’s biggest challenge will be.

The new man in charge knows this to be true, too, and isn’t going to be getting rid of Myers’ number any time soon.

“He's somebody I've leaned on and will continue to lean on, as well as other people in our organization,” Dunleavy said. “Thank you, Bob, for all you've done with this team. You will be missed, but we know you'll be around.”

Myers’ personal touch and relationship building can’t be replicated. His communication is that of a warm handshake, making everyone feel important no matter what their status is. A lot of that is innate and can’t be taught. Part of his interpersonal skill also was learned over time from his days as an agent to his years leading the Warriors.

The two aren’t new to each other, and their history goes well beyond Myers grooming Dunleavy the last five years in the Warriors’ front office. Myers was Dunleavy’s agent, the two are great friends and Myers displayed his trust in Dunleavy’s next venture by personally bringing him in as a pro scout in the 2019 offseason.

“As far as similarities, we're really close, so there's got to be a lot of things that align,” Dunleavy said. “I probably will start with humility. We're pretty humble guys, family first. I think we're good listeners. Both like to hear people out, hear groups out. As leaders, try to make the right decision.

“Differences? I think I’m a slightly better basketball player than him. But after that, Bob is out-of-this-world talented in what he's able to do with people. His record speaks for itself. If I can be anywhere near the realm of success as he's been here, it would be great.”

The Warriors’ new GM is the son of a former player and coach, played 15 NBA seasons himself and has climbed the ranks of the front-office ladder. The previous man in charge had a playing background, but his greatest gift was making players beg to be Warriors for more reasons than sharing a court with Steph Curry.

Between basketball knowledge and personal engagement, balance is required to restore the force of the Warriors’ culture. And Dunleavy isn’t shying away from still using perhaps the most important voice in building what has been made here in the Bay Area.

