Draymond believes it's Kuminga's time to ‘carry' Warriors vets

The Warriors are an older bunch -- Steph Curry is 35, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are 33 and Chris Paul is 38 -- meaning Golden State’s core can’t move as quickly as they could in the old days.

However, the Warriors have Jonathan Kuminga, who, according to Green, is the 21-year-old swingman that the aging Golden State can rely on to do some heavy lifting for years to come.

“We had older guys ride our legs for years, you know,” Green recalled to reporters after the Warriors’ 119-107 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday at Chase Center. “Because [when] we were younger, [we] were able to handle that. So now it’s [Kuminga’s] turn. He’s going to carry us some [ways] now.

“David Lee set me up for success. Then, I was able to carry him some like he carried me early in my career. That’s the maturation process. That’s what you hope to see. [Kuminga’s] handling it with grace and very well.”

To Green’s points, Kuminga won an NBA championship during his rookie year (2021-22) behind his older, future Hall of Fame teammates.

In that season, the then-19-year-old averaged career-lows in points per game (9.3) and minutes per game (16.9).

But as Green said, Warriors like Curry, Thompson and himself need their younger teammates to “carry” them at times nowadays.

“That’s why you draft a young guy like that with the seventh pick,” Green told reporters. “Because the roles will reverse, and you’re starting to see that. [Kuminga’s] starting to carry us more than we’re carrying him. And that’s what you hope to see.”

Kuminga is doing quite the carrying.

In the forward’s last six games, he’s averaging 25.1 points a night on 60.4-percent shooting while grabbing 7.0 rebounds per game.

Across the Warriors’ 2023-24 NBA season, Kuminga is averaging career-highs in points (14.8), rebounds (4.5), assists (1.6) and, most importantly, minutes (24.3).

Golden State has won four championships with their core of NBA legends. But like Green said, they were “younger” and “able to handle” the heavy responsibilities.

It’s uncertain where the line ends for Curry, Thompson and Green.

But until that time comes, Kuminga will have the veterans’ backs.

