Draymond, Bane both receive techs for dust-up in Warriors-Grizz game

Things got chippy in the first half of the Warriors' game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday at Chase Center.

It all started when Golden State veteran Draymond Green and Santi Aldama got into it underneath the basket following a bucket by the Memphis forward in the second quarter. After the two ran back down the court and the Warriors scored, Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins called a timeout to ask the referees about the altercation.

Then, the benches cleared after Desmond Bane also got involved and became entangled with Green.

BENCHES CLEAR AFTER DRAYMOND AND SANTI ALDAMA GET INTO IT 👀 pic.twitter.com/FRS2atUiIJ — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 21, 2024

Jenkins fell down in the chaos, and both Green and Bane were assessed technical fouls for the incident. But they dapped each other up in the aftermath.

Draymond and Desmond Bane cleared things up after the benches emptied pic.twitter.com/UNOvHetA7D — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 21, 2024

The foul is Green's eighth technical of the 2023-24 NBA season, and second since he returned from an indefinite NBA suspension on Jan. 15.

Despite the on-court drama before halftime, the Warriors took a 68-58 lead into the locker room once the buzzer sounded and will look to earn the home win in the second half.

