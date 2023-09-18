Watch longtime rivals Draymond, CP3 team up for offseason workout

It’s going to take some time to adjust to seeing former rivals Draymond Green and Chris Paul play together on the Warriors. But the first look at these new teammates won’t have to wait until Golden State opens training camp Oct. 3 in San Francisco.

The two players were seen working out together Monday in a video posted to social media by Travis Walton, Green’s former collegiate teammate at Michigan State.

Draymond and CP3 putting in work together 👀🤝



[via travis_walton_419 / IG]

Green and Paul became bitter rivals during the Warriors’ dynastic run over the last decade when they faced off three times in the postseason. Paul and the Los Angeles Clippers eliminated the up-and-coming Warriors in the first round of the 2014 NBA playoffs, and Golden State returned the favor in 2018 and 2019 when Paul was starring for the Houston Rockets.

"Me and Chris have had our differences over the course of my 11 years playing in this league since Year 1," Green said shortly after the Warriors acquired Paul in a trade this summer. "Chris is the way he is; I am the way I am. He's not changing who he is at this point, I'm not changing who I am at this point. And I think it's very important for people to understand that.”

Green recently highlighted Golden State's biggest objective for the upcoming 2023-24 NBA season: Get Paul that elusive championship ring.

"We've got new faces in and I'll be straight-up about it," Green told ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk last week. "My goal this year is to help Chris Paul get his first championship. That's my goal. It's not redeem anything about Draymond. My goal is that we can help Chris Paul get his first championship."

The first steps toward that goal began Monday at a private workout.

