Draymond distraught by Myers potentially leaving Warriors

If there's one person who absolutely does not want to see Warriors general manager Bob Myers leave the organization, it's Draymond Green.

However, he is not alone. The entirety of Golden State's dynastic trio, plus the overwhelming majority of the organization, want Myers, whose contract expires June 30, to return to the organization next season.

On the latest episode of "The Draymond Green Show" podcast, the Warriors forward responded to a report from The Athletic's Shams Charania and Anthony Slater on Wednesday that Golden State is "bracing for the likelihood that Myers could walk away from the franchise."

"That does suck, because again, Bob is one of the guys I rode in with, that I've been on this journey with for 11 years and have all been plugging away each and every year trying to deliver championships," Green said. "That's what makes us go, that's what we're all in it for. The possibility that he may not be here does not sit well with me. It's frustrating.

"Number one, most importantly, I built a friendship, a relationship with Bob Myers that even if he is gone, when I'm gone, both of us no longer here ... that is a relationship that I have built that will last for the rest of my life. Someone I confide in, someone I trust. And so to know that may not be here, that sucks. That hurts, because I've appreciated going to work with him every day for the last 11 years and the things that he's taught me."

Myers and Green have a special relationship, and the four-time NBA All-Star appreciates the open and honest dialogue the two have, even during some strenuous moments throughout the Warriors' dynasty.

"I think in life we all need people who hold us accountable and he holds me accountable at a totally different standard," Green added. "He won't hold me accountable [like], 'Oh, I'm the general manager of the team.' ... That's trash. He holds me accountable as a man, he holds me accountable as a leader, he holds me accountable from a friendship standpoint. And I couldn't be more thankful. It is so important in life to have friends who are willing to hold you accountable that are willing to tell you that your s--t stinks."

Green goes on to explain that Myers acted as a parental figure in the way he would address certain issues. It never was on one person, Myers was in the fight with his players and worked with them to overcome any obstacle they might run into.

"He's going to give you the truth no matter what," Green explained. "Me and my life, that's huge. We've all been in these positions. When we get in the positions we're in, we run out of people that are willing to tell you the truth ... and for me, in my life, he's been one of those people that will tell me the truth in any situation. But yet almost like a parent figure, like 'yup, that's the truth and here's where you f--ked up and now here's how we're going to change it, here's how we fix it and by the way I'm in this with you and I'm walking with you. Here's our plan, here's what we're doing.'"

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Sunday, citing sources, that Myers is "torn" about the decision and plans to make up his mind in the next few weeks. The San Francisco Chronicle's C.J. Homes reported Friday, citing league sources, that the Warriors' contract offer to Myers, if accepted, is expected to make him the highest-paid GM in the NBA.

Myers, at least for the time being, has not made a decision about his future, and there is no indication which outcome is more likely. If he does end up leaving the organization, Myers will be severely missed by Green and many other Warriors players.

"So that sucks and quite frankly, I hope something is worked out and Bob is back here," Green said.

