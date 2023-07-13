DiVincenzo posts goodbye to Dub Nation after signing with Knicks

Donte DiVincenzo bid adieu to Warriors fans in an Instagram post Thursday evening.

"From the bottom of my heart, THANK YOU!" DiVincenzo wrote.

Donte DiVincenzo’s message to Dub Nation ✍️ pic.twitter.com/fnfaXaX079 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) July 13, 2023

DiVincenzo arrived in the Bay Area last summer after signing a two-year deal worth $9.3 million.

In 72 games with the Warriors, the 26-year-old wing averaged 9.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 26.3 minutes per contest. He thrived filling in as a starter while Andrew Wiggins was out for nearly two months due to personal reasons, logging 10.3 points on 36.8 percent shooting from 3-point range over the Warriors' final 25 regular-season games.

DiVincenzo also appeared in the Warriors' 13 playoff games before their season was ended by the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference semifinals.

His future with Golden State was in jeopardy as soon as that final buzzer sounded. DiVincenzo's two-year deal he signed included a player option for the 2023-24 season, which he declined in pursuit of a bigger contract.

DiVincenzo signed a four-year contract worth $50 million with the New York Knicks in free agency, joining his former Villanova teammates Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson in the Big Apple.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast