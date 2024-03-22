CP3 reveals what he told ref before late-game ejection vs. Pacers

Chris Paul had a night to remember – and not for the best reasons.

With six seconds remaining, the Warriors guard was ejected in Golden State’s 123-111 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Friday night at Chase Center.

As Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton dribbled past the half court line in an attempt to run out the clock, Paul received his second technical foul of the night, triggering an ejection.

Speaking to reporters following the Warriors’ 19th home loss this season, Paul revealed that his first technical came after calling veteran NBA referee Tony Brothers a “TikToker.” Adding that Brothers "has too much power” just 17 seconds later led to his second tech.

"I called him a TikToker, and I got a tech."



For those wondering what Paul was referencing, he shared a TikTok of Brothers on his Instagram story after the game.

The ejection – Paul’s eighth in his 19 NBA seasons – capped off an average showing for the 38-year-old, who played 25 minutes and logged 12 points, six rebounds and four assists while shooting 5-for-10 from the floor and 2-for-5 from deep.

Despite a fiery start, Golden State, which sits 2.5 games above a creeping, red-hot Houston Rockets squad for the 10th spot in the Western Conference, tallied just 43 points in the second half against the highest-scoring team in the NBA.

If anything, Paul’s ejection perfectly embodied the current state of affairs for Golden State.

