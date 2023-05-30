Myers explains why he decided to walk away from Warriors

Bob Myers finally answered the question on Dub Nation's mind Tuesday when it was announced he will not return as Warriors general manager and president of basketball operations when his contract expires at the end of June.

But then, another question quickly arose: Why? The executive laid out his reasoning later in the day when he addressed Bay Area media for the first time since the news broke, describing the decision as "tough" and "hard."

"I have so many different things, emotions that I'm still processing, but the bottom line is this job -- the one I'm in, and I would say this for any professional general manager or coach -- requires complete engagement, complete effort, 1000 percent," Myers said. "And if you can’t do it, then you shouldn’t do it. That’s the answer to the question of why.

"I can’t do that to our players, I can’t do that to [Warriors owners] Joe [Lacob] and Peter [Guber], really, I can’t do it to myself. And that’s the question I’ve been wrestling with. I appreciate your patience letting me make that decision."

Myers will step down after 11 seasons as Warriors GM, where he became known as the architect behind a Golden State dynasty that brought four NBA titles to the Bay during his tenure. It certainly has been an all-encompassing job, and one that Myers did well. But the 48-year-old feels it's time for him to move on.

"I’ve only known how to do things one way my whole life, kind of all the way, and it doesn’t feel right to do something when I can’t give it everything," Myers continued. "And that’s what it takes to do what we’ve done over the last, for me, 12 years."

So, what's next for the two-time NBA Executive of the Year? Other than getting a drink with his wife on the way home from Tuesday's press conference, Myers joked, he isn't sure.

"I don’t know that answer, and I don’t need to know that answer," Myers said. "I’m in a narrow lane, just because I love basketball so much. But I don’t know. I’ve never really stopped -- I went right from an agent to this. I went to law school at night after college … Maybe it will be good for me to sit still.

"I don’t know how good I’ll be at it, but I’ve actually never done it, and maybe I’ll figure some things out. I don’t know what’s coming."

No matter what's next for Myers, a couple of things are certain: He'll never pay for a meal in the Bay Area again, and he has plenty of time to figure out what life post-Warriors looks like.

And wherever that path might lead, he'll certainly have Dub Nation's support behind him.