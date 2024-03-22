Draymond dubs aggressive Wiggins key to Warriors' playoff contention

When Andrew Wiggins is aggressive, the Warriors’ ceiling significantly rises.

On the latest episode of “The Draymond Green Show,” recorded after Golden State’s 137-116 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday at Chase Center, Green explained what an aggressive Wiggins means for the Warriors.

“When we have an aggressive Andrew Wiggins, let’s face it, the proof is in the pudding -- we win championships,” Green said. “That’s what Andrew Wiggins can bring to a team. When we have an aggressive Andrew Wiggins on both sides of the ball, we compete for championships.”

The proof is in the pudding, as Wiggins was stellar during the Warriors’ golden 2022 NBA playoff run.

The 11-year NBA veteran averaged 16.5 points on 47-percent shooting that postseason, elevating to 18.3 points per game with 8.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists during Golden State’s six-game NBA Finals win over the Boston Celtics.

But Wiggins has been a shell of his formerly effective self this year, averaging a career-worst 12.7 points per game during the 2023-24 NBA season.

Wiggins seems to be turning the corner 68 games into the Warriors’ current campaign, however, which couldn’t be more timely.

“He's been shooting the ball very well,” Green said of Wiggins. “It’s great to see Wiggs playing that way. It wasn’t just [against Memphis]. He’s been playing extremely well over the last month or so. Got to keep going -- that comes at the right time for us.”

Wiggins posted 22 points, 10 rebounds and three assists against the Grizzlies and recently has looked like his old self.

The Kansas product is averaging 15.6 points over his last five games, a 2.9-point increase from his season average.

Golden State, currently 36-32 and the Western Conference’s No. 10 seed, is pushing for the franchise’s eighth Larry O’Brien Trophy.

An aggressive Wiggins likely holds the keys to the Warriors’ golden pursuit.

