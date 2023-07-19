Watch: Yankees pitcher takes out frustration on cooling fan in dugout outburst

New York Yankees pitcher Tommy Kahnle (41) pitching during an MLB baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels played on July 19, 2023 at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, CA.

A Yankees pitcher took out his frustration on a fan Wednesday night.

No, not a fan in the crowd.

After pitching the eighth inning at Angel Stadium, reliever Tommy Kahnle came back to New York's dugout and threw his glove at a cooling fan, knocking it to the ground. The 33-year-old right-hander then stomped twice on the object.

Tommy Kahnle is furious with himself pic.twitter.com/tIiiiabRkp — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) July 20, 2023

The outburst came after Kahnle surrendered one run on one hit and two walks in New York's 7-3 loss to the Los Angeles Angels.

It's not surprising that frustrations are boiling over. After being swept by the Angels, the Yankees have dropped nine of their last 11 games to fall to last place in the AL East at 50-47. And most of that stretch has come against teams New York has a better record than in the Angels, Chicago Cubs and Colorado Rockies.

“We stink right now," manager Aaron Boone told reporters, via AP, after Wednesday's loss. "We’re not very good right now. We understand that and certainly this is a low point for us,” he said. “So acknowledging that we’re not in a good place as a team right now and we’re not playing anywhere near the ball we need to be able to play to put ourselves in a good position at the end of the season.”

One silver lining for the Yankees is that 2022 AL MVP Aaron Judge is close to returning from a toe injury that's kept him sidelined since June 3, according to Boone.

