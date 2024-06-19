Giants fans create impromptu memorial at Oracle Park's Mays statue

Giants fans did their part in honoring Willie Mays after the Baseball Hall of Famer died at age 93 on Tuesday.

Shortly after Mays' passing was announced, an impromptu memorial of flowers and messages for "The Say Hey Kid" gathered at the base of his statue outside Oracle Park as fans said goodbye to the Giants legend.

Giants fans are paying tribute to Willie Mays at his statue outside Oracle Park 🧡🖤 pic.twitter.com/VzBM9pLhvI — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) June 19, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The statue of Mays was unveiled outside the stadium on March 31, 2000, honoring one of the greatest players in MLB history and certainly the best ever to don a Giants uniform. The statue is surrounded by 24 palm trees in honor of Mays' No. 24, and the plaza certainly holds even more meaning for fans in the Bay after the legend's passing.

One fan tearfully left a note for Mays, which read, in part: "Dear Willie, rest in peace. You are always our Say Hey Kid and forever Giant."

Now, the place typically used as a meeting spot for fans attending Giants games at Oracle Park also will give them a chance to reflect on the life and legacy of one of baseball's most impactful players for years to come.