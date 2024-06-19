‘An icon of the sport': Baseball world mourns death of Willie Mays

It's time to say farewell to the "Say Hey Kid."
Baseball legend Willie Mays died Tuesday at the age of 93, and many in the baseball world posted heartfelt tributes to the beloved Hall of Famer on social media.
"It is with great sadness that we announce that San Francisco Giants Legend and Hall of Famer Willie Mays passed away peacefully this afternoon at the age of 93," the Giants wrote on X.
Mays - during a 22-year playing career spent primarily with the Giants, first in New York and then in San Francisco - had a .302 batting average with 660 home runs, sixth most in league history. The 1951 Rookie of the Year won two MVP awards, 12 Gold Gloves and a championship -- with his famous over-the-shoulder catch during the 1954 World Series remaining one of the sport's most iconic highlights.
He had been the eldest living member of the Baseball Hall of Fame.
Many teams, players, fans and others in the baseball community paid their respects to Mays on social media.