‘An icon of the sport': Baseball world mourns death of Willie Mays

It's time to say farewell to the "Say Hey Kid."

Baseball legend Willie Mays died Tuesday at the age of 93, and many in the baseball world posted heartfelt tributes to the beloved Hall of Famer on social media.

"It is with great sadness that we announce that San Francisco Giants Legend and Hall of Famer Willie Mays passed away peacefully this afternoon at the age of 93," the Giants wrote on X.

Mays - during a 22-year playing career spent primarily with the Giants, first in New York and then in San Francisco - had a .302 batting average with 660 home runs, sixth most in league history. The 1951 Rookie of the Year won two MVP awards, 12 Gold Gloves and a championship -- with his famous over-the-shoulder catch during the 1954 World Series remaining one of the sport's most iconic highlights.

He had been the eldest living member of the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Many teams, players, fans and others in the baseball community paid their respects to Mays on social media.

Jon Miller took a moment during the broadcast to acknowledge the passing of Willie Mays pic.twitter.com/4ZcXDouOfZ — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) June 19, 2024

There will never be another quite like Willie Mays 🧡 pic.twitter.com/I95JW1buJF — SFGiants (@SFGiants) June 19, 2024

We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Hall of Famer Willie Mays, one of the most exciting all-around players in the history of our sport.



Mays was a two-time MVP, 24-time All-Star, 12-time Gold Glove Award winner, and a recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom.



In… pic.twitter.com/kOqxNnetg7 — MLB (@MLB) June 19, 2024

Commissioner Rob Manfred on the passing of Willie Mays:



"His incredible achievements and statistics do not begin to describe the awe that came with watching Willie Mays dominate the game in every way imaginable. We will never forget this true Giant on and off the field." pic.twitter.com/EOtEMwQzTd — MLB (@MLB) June 19, 2024

The Hall of Fame remembers Willie Mays. https://t.co/nk92JGxlUl pic.twitter.com/3ZbKWTwKg5 — National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum ⚾ (@baseballhall) June 19, 2024

The greatest catch in baseball history.



Rest In Peace Willie Mays pic.twitter.com/mjeygZXJ1B — Baseball Quotes (@BaseballQuotes1) June 19, 2024

We join the baseball world in mourning the passing of Willie Mays.



Statement from Steve and Alex Cohen: https://t.co/wP4B7GJH9L pic.twitter.com/5dWgQa5V93 — New York Mets (@Mets) June 19, 2024

Gary Cohen and Keith Hernandez reflect on the life of the legendary Willie Mays pic.twitter.com/ZLeURHJfIT — SNY (@SNYtv) June 19, 2024

It is impossible to exaggerate the greatness of the late Willie Mays. You can only deal in superlatives when talking about Willie Mays. I am one of countless fans who claim Willie Mays as their all-time favorite player. — Bob Ryan (@GlobeBobRyan) June 19, 2024

My heart is broken. All our hearts are broken. The world lost an absolute hero and treasure. The wonderful Willie Mays, a friend to all, died today. Peacefully. Two days before the big day at Rickwood Field. Greatest, most exciting player ever. He changed the world. He was 93. — John Shea (@JohnSheaHey) June 19, 2024

We join the entire baseball community in mourning the passing of Hall of Famer Willie Mays.



Our hearts go out to the Mays family and all of his loved ones 💚💛 https://t.co/gmbrfimlJJ — Oakland A's (@Athletics) June 19, 2024

An icon of the sport.



Our hearts break at the news of Willie Mays’ passing, and we send our condolences to his family, friends and loved ones. His impact on and off the field will live on forever. pic.twitter.com/IzDPkgutb3 — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) June 19, 2024

I’ll never forget this day when I walked in and heard, “that’s that boy who wears his hat like this.”



RIP Willie Mays. You changed the game forever and inspired kids like me to chase our dream. Thank you for everything that you did on and off the field. Always in our hearts… pic.twitter.com/Xv2ZHbKFvt — CC Sabathia (@CC_Sabathia) June 19, 2024

Willie Mays #24 was a legend amongst legends. I am blessed to have spent a few weeks around Willie and I can tell you this, baseball lived deep inside of his heart and he could trash talk with the best of them! Thank you Willie 🙏🏾🕊️ #restinparadise — JIMMY ROLLINS (@JimmyRollins11) June 19, 2024

He was a 24-time All-Star, a 12-time Gold Glover, a 2-time MVP, World Series champion, and a Hall of Famer.



The great Willie Mays has passed away. It was a privilege to know him. We were both honored by @MLB in 2010 with the Beacon Award, given to civil rights pioneers.



He was… pic.twitter.com/wdTTNUiEmt — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) June 19, 2024

I'm devastated to hear about the passing of the legendary Hall of Famer Willie Mays, one of the main reasons I fell in love with baseball. Cookie and I are praying for his family, friends, and fans during this difficult time. 🙏🏾 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) June 19, 2024

We deeply mourn the loss of the great Willie Mays. Not only was he a phenomenal player, but he was also a tremendous human being. Here’s to you, Willie. Say Hey to Yogi for us. pic.twitter.com/H79GgpYMb8 — Yogi Berra Museum (@YogiBerraMuseum) June 19, 2024

One of the best to ever play the game



Rest in Peace Willie Mays pic.twitter.com/JaTr7BRP8T — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) June 19, 2024

Willie Mays’ passing is announced to the Rickwood Field crowd, and rising as one, it salutes the Alabama native and former Birmingham Black Baron. pic.twitter.com/e2EHJT1udb — Sam Dykstra (@SamDykstraMiLB) June 19, 2024

Willie Mays wasn’t just a singular athlete, blessed with an unmatched combination of grace, skill and power. He was also a wonderfully warm and generous person - and an inspiration to an entire generation. I’m lucky to have spent time with him over the years, and Michelle and I… pic.twitter.com/tpO3O9B9yc — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 19, 2024

Willie Mays was more than just a baseball icon. He broke barriers and inspired millions of Americans -- setting records, bringing joy to countless fans, and becoming a role model for so many that followed in his footsteps.



He was an integral part of San Francisco's cultural… pic.twitter.com/kUaMSG9tDv — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 19, 2024

We join the baseball community in mourning the loss of Willie Mays, one of the greatest to ever play the game.



Our thoughts are with Willie’s family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/6NyXmv0pkj — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) June 19, 2024

Charles Barkley reflects on the death of Willie Mays: “We have no idea what these guys have been through...To try to be great at a sport, and then deal with all the racial strife that these guys had to deal with, that's what makes them heroes.” pic.twitter.com/IRBublMaJG — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) June 19, 2024

It was my pleasure and honor to have played against arguably the best @mlb ⁦@MLBPA⁩ player of all time. And to call #WillieMays my friend is incrediblyspecial #RIP “Say Hey” Kid pic.twitter.com/SFbH1kks41 — Dave Winfield (@DaveWinfieldHOF) June 19, 2024

Aaron Judge remembers Willie Mays:



"He was bigger than baseball. He was something special." pic.twitter.com/55Cf6U6lzX — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) June 19, 2024

One of the best to ever play the game and even a better person. Thoughts and prayers are with Willie’s family and loved ones. https://t.co/kiyCbfBqOi — Derek Jeter (@derekjeter) June 19, 2024

Willie Mays will always be remembered as one of the greatest baseball players of all time. Ironically enough, this Thursday his legacy and that of the Negro Leagues will be honored in our hometown of Birmingham, Alabama at Rickwood Field. He never forgot where he came from. — Condoleezza Rice (@CondoleezzaRice) June 19, 2024