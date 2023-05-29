What we learned as youngsters, DeSclafani fuel win vs. Pirates

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants continue to roll thanks, in large part, to the youth movement that has captured the hearts (and attention) of a fanbase that otherwise would have been checked out after a disappointing month of April.

The Giants welcomed the Pittsburgh Pirates to town to kick off a three-game series at Oracle Park. Anthony DeSclafani (W, 7 IP, 8 H, 3 ER, 0 BB, 2 K) got the start against Pirates starter Rich Hill (L, 6 IP, 9 H, 6 ER, 1 BB, 3 K) and received plenty of run support from San Francisco's lineup.

Here are three observations from the Giants' 14-4 win over the Pirates.

The future is now, old man

The Giants' offense, seemingly for the umpteenth time in the last two weeks, was fueled by the bats of rookies Casey Schmitt (3-for-5, 2B, 2 RBI, BB) and Patrick Bailey (3-for-5, HR, 2B, 4 RBI) against the Pirates' 43-year-old starter.

After San Francisco's top of the lineup was set down in order in the first inning, a five-run second inning began with a Mitch Haniger (3-for-5, 2 2B, 2 RBI) single followed by a double to left field from Schmitt that nearly left the ballpark. Bailey followed with a two-run double down the right field line and advanced to third on a fielding error.

Brandon Crawford (3-for-3, RBI, BB) doubled to score Bailey and Austin Slater (3-for-6, HR, 4 RBI) blasted a two-run homer to center field to cap the scoring.

Fast forward to the bottom of the seventh inning and yet again Schmitt and Bailey provided an offensive spark. With two on and no outs, Schmitt lined a two-run single down the left field line. Bailey followed with a monster two-run homer over the wall in right field in what ended up being a seven-run inning. Both rookies combined for six total hits and six RBI.

No toenail, no problem

DeSclafani recently suffered an injury to his right toe after dropping a piano bench on his foot while spending time with his children a few weeks ago. The injury hadn't bothered him until his outing on May 13 against the Arizona Diamondbacks where he was removed from the game in the sixth inning.

In speaking to reporters later that day, DeSclafani went into detail describing the freak injury and how the nail came detached from his toe.

Monday was DeSclafani's third start since his outing in Arizona and easily his best in the month of May since an eight-inning shutout against the Houston Astros on May 2.

Not only did he pitch well, but showed improved mobility in the top of the fourth inning while fielding a comebacker off the mound where he planted on his right foot and threw off balance to record the out at first.

How do you do, fellow kids?

Crawford, for the first time in his career, has been a healthy scratch from the Giants' lineup in recent games. After Schmitt was promoted earlier this month, the rookie has bounced all over the infield but started the first three games of the Giants' four-game series with the Milwaukee Brewers earlier this week.

Obviously for good reason given Schmitt's ascension to everyday player and Crawford's struggles at the plate. Coming into Monday's game, Crawford was hitting just .177/.262/.333 with four home runs and 12 RBI.

However, after starting at short and recording three hits, a walk, and an RBI on Monday, Crawford has to feel good about how he bounced back from an ominous road trip.

As he transitions from an everyday cornerstone player to potentially a veteran who starts sporadically off the bench, it serves as an important reminder that Crawford always will be able to hang with the youngsters.

