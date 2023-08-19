Webb takes accountability for Giants' tough loss to Braves

Logan Webb did not mince words after the Giants' frustrating 6-5 loss to the Atlanta Braves on Saturday at Truist Park.

The Giants' ace surrendered four earned runs over six innings while striking out five Braves batters in the loss. Speaking with reporters after the game, Webb provided a candid assessment of the loss and his performance on the mound.

"I think, collectively, we're just not playing very good right now. That includes myself."



A disappointed Webb recaps the Giants' loss pic.twitter.com/Mhxt55nXID — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) August 20, 2023

"It was one of the tougher losses we've had this year, it just sucks," Webb said. "I thought our guys did a great job playing defense, made a bunch of good plays, we were hitting. I've got to do a better job, I know that. Yeah, it sucks, not a fun day today."

"Losing is not very fun, I think winning makes everything better. There's no denying that. You try to keep it as lighthearted as you can in here before and after. Collectively I think we're not playing very good right now. That includes myself, it was a s--tty job today. It was just tough."

Webb surrendered nine hits and felt his location was off against a ferocious Braves lineup that made him pay.

"It was too many pitches over the plate," Webb explained. "It's a pretty damn good lineup over there, so for a pitcher you have to know you can't leave s--t over the plate and hope it goes well, right? I didn't do a good job of that."

After being shut out with two hits in the series opener on Friday, the Giants' offense bounced back with five runs and 11 hits. Giants manager Gabe Kapler told reporters after the game he thought the offense swung the bats as well as they have "in a while" and was encouraged by multi-hit performances from LaMonte Wade Jr. (2-for-4, HR, RBI), Michael Conforto (2-for-4), and Blake Sabol (2-for-4).

The Giants (64-59) will look to avoid the sweep by the Braves (80-42) in the series finale Sunday. Jakob Junis will toe the rubber against Atlanta left-handed pitcher Max Fried.

