Two-way prospect Crawford to join Low-A San Jose

MINNEAPOLIS -- Reggie Crawford, perhaps the Giants’ most unique prospect in recent history due to his two-way ability, is now just days away from making his debut in Single-A.

San Francisco announced Tuesday that Crawford wrapped up his rehab assignment in extended spring training in Arizona and was added to the San Jose Giants’ roster in Low-A.

Reggie Crawford fanned 3 over two innings in his final rehab outing. He will join the San Jose Giants.



2 IP| 0 H| 0 R| 0 BB | 3 K pic.twitter.com/7k1obiU8Lu — SFGProspects (@SFGProspects) May 23, 2023

Crawford will join San Jose during their current six-game road series against the Modesto Nuts and likely will debut in the coming days.

Selected by the Giants No. 30 overall in the 2022 MLB Draft, Crawford was a two-way player at UConn, splitting time on the mound and at first base. He underwent Tommy John surgery on his left throwing elbow in October 2021 while in college, and has been working his way back ever since.

Giants manager Gabe Kapler recently saw Crawford during a rehab assignment when the team was in Arizona.

“The first impression is his physicality. He’s bigger and more physical than most of the players in extended spring, as you might imagine,” Kapler said to reporters Tuesday at Target Field. “Ball is coming out good. His arm speed looked good.

"I think he’s going to continue working on his command and continue to build up his arm strength, but Reggie is on a good track.”

Since drafting Crawford in the first round, the Giants have been clear they plan to test out his two-way ability. His power at the plate impressed the Giants last summer while taking batting practice at Oracle Park in August.

"We still don't know which path is the best one for him, so why not develop them both," said Michael Holmes, the Giants' director of amateur scouting, last summer. "I think he could be an excellent future first baseman and an excellent future pitcher. I'm just not sure his route is quite defined yet."

Whatever that route will end up being, the first step will be his debut with San Jose sometime in the next week.

