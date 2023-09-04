Ohtani intends to be two-way player again after elbow procedure

Shohei Ohtani, the Giants' top free-agent target this winter, will undergo "some type of procedure" on the torn ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his right throwing elbow, his agent Nez Balelo told reporters Monday.

When he returns, the two-way superstar plans to continue pitching and hitting.

Balelo addressed the media Monday at Angel Stadium ahead of Los Angeles' series opener against the Baltimore Orioles shortly after Ohtani was scratched from the lineup with right oblique tightness. Ohtani appeared to sustain the oblique injury during batting practice.

The agent told reporters Ohtani's elbow tear is on the lowest extremity of his UCL, and the injury is "completely" different from when underwent Tommy John surgery in October 2018. Per The Los Angeles Times' Dylan Hernandez, the portion of Ohtani's elbow that was repaired in 2018 remains in good shape.

Balelo also said non-surgical procedures remain in play for Ohtani's elbow.

Balelo clarifies: Some kind of “procedure” is inevitable; non-surgical procedures are in play. — Dylan Hernández (@dylanohernandez) September 4, 2023

Ohtani sustained an elbow injury Aug. 23 in the first game of a doubleheader against the Cincinnati Reds. The Angels later announced Ohtani wouldn't pitch the rest of the season. He has appeared in 10 games since then at designated hitter, batting .286 with five doubles and four RBI in that span.

Ohtani, who is tied for the league lead in home runs (44) while also registering a 3.14 ERA in 23 starts, is set to land the biggest free-agent contract in MLB history this offseason due to his two-way stardom.

The entire baseball world will be monitoring Ohtani's next step as teams like the Giants dream of the two-way superstar joining their clubhouse next season.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast