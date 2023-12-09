Ohtani spurns Giants, agrees to reported $700M Dodgers contract

There will be no Shotime in San Francisco.

The two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani announced in an Instagram post Saturday that he has agreed to sign a contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported shortly after that Ohtani's contract is for 10 years and $700 million.

Shohei Ohtani's deal with the Dodgers is for 10 years and $700 million. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 9, 2023

Passan added that Ohtani's contract has "significant" deferrals that reportedly were Ohtani's idea.

Shohei Ohtani's contract has significant deferrals that include most of his salary -- an idea, a source said, that was Ohtani's. In deferring the money, it reduces the cost of the competitive-balance-tax hit and will allow the Dodgers to build a better team around him. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 9, 2023

The Giants were believed to be one of the teams heavily pursuing the two-time AL MVP and appear to have once again come up short in their ongoing hunt for a superstar free agent.

Ohtani's reported $700 million contract is the largest in North American sports history, topping Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes' historic 10-year, $450 million deal. ESPN's Alden González reported that there are no opt-outs in Ohtani's mega deal.

There are no opt-outs in Shohei Ohtani's deal. — Alden González (@Alden_Gonzalez) December 9, 2023

Ohtani's agent Nez Balelo released a statement through The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya.

Statement from Nez Balelo, Shohei Ohtani’s agent: pic.twitter.com/XmCrqXL5CY — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) December 9, 2023

The 29-year-old took home his second unanimous AL MVP award earlier this offseason after finishing the 2023 MLB season batting .304/.412/.654 with 44 home runs, 95 RBI and 20 stolen bases while posting a 10-5 record with a 3.14 ERA and 167 strikeouts in 132 innings pitched.

Ohtani suffered a torn UCL in his right throwing elbow in a start for the Los Angeles Angels on Aug. 23 and underwent successful Tommy John surgery on Sept. 19. Ohtani is expected to be available as a hitter for the start of the 2024 season, but will not pitch again until 2025.

He likely would have gotten more money as a free agent had he finished the season healthy, but Ohtani still landed a historic contract that largely could pay for a portion of itself over the course of the deal.

Ohtani will begin the next chapter of his illustrious MLB career with the Dodgers, who are scheduled to face off against the Giants 13 times in four series next season.

The Giants will not have much time for wound-licking after missing out on Ohtani and will continue their search for the ever-elusive star whom they still hope to land this offseason.

