Cobb boldy predicts ex-teammate Ohtani lands with Giants

After helping the National League secure its first MLB All-Star Game victory since 2012 on Tuesday night, Giants pitcher Alex Cobb spent time gushing about two-way star and former Los Angeles Angels teammate Shohei Ohtani.

Cobb spent the 2021 MLB season playing alongside Ohtani in Southern California, when the Japanese superstar ran away with the AL MVP award following a historic campaign. Having experienced Ohtani's work ethic and character firsthand, Cobb realizes what an asset he would be in San Francisco -- despite the pleading chants from Mariners fans Tuesday for Ohtani to join Seattle.

"He’s not coming to Seattle,” Cobb told reporters (h/t Evan Webeck of The Mercury News). “Ichiro’s already got his stamp on here. He needs a new place.

"He’s coming to San Francisco.”

Certainly a bold prediction, but whether it could come true via trade or free agency remains to be seen. The Angels reportedly haven't completely closed the door on dealing Ohtani as the Aug. 1 trade deadline approaches. Otherwise, the pitching slugger will be available on the market after the 2023 season, and the Giants are viewed by some as a competitive suitor.

Cobb was able to face his ex-teammate as the San Francisco starting pitcher made his first All-Star Game appearance in the fourth. He gave up a leadoff walk to Ohtani, a three-time All-Star, then retired the next three batters. Ohtani was the hitter Cobb most wanted to face, he told reporters, going on to explain what one of his "favorite teammates to play with" could provide for the Giants -- should they be able to land him long-term.

“Whatever you thought [Aaron] Judge would’ve been as the face of the Giants, he would eclipse that with the whole country,” Cobb told reporters. “You look for people to be the face of your franchise, not only as skilled, but off the field who they are. ...

“I’ve never been around somebody who wants to win more than Shohei. I would love to say I want to win as much as anybody. But he will do anything to win. … Just watching in awe of everything he did and how good of a person he is and how humble of a person he is, it makes it really special.”

San Francisco has longed for a superstar for quite some time now, with pursuit after pursuit ending in disappointment. Cobb is holding out hope that somehow, Ohtani fulfills that wish.

“I’d be thrilled if there was some avenue for us to get him at the deadline and sign him long-term,” Cobb told reporters. “But if not at the deadline, then during this offseason.”

