Shohei Ohtani met with loud ‘Come to Seattle' chants in MLB All-Star Game

Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels reacts during the 93rd MLB All-Star Game at T-Mobile Park on July 11, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.

MLB free agency is still a few months away, but Mariners fans are already trying to recruit the biggest name set to hit the open market.

Los Angeles Angels two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani was met with loud "Come to Seattle" chants during his first at-bat in the 2023 MLB All-Star Game at T-Mobile Park, home of the Mariners, on Tuesday night.

“Come to Seattle” chants breaking out as Shohei steps up to the plate 😳 pic.twitter.com/7QfgbW3hYD — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) July 12, 2023

"Come to Seattle" 🗣️



The crowd during Shohei Ohtani's first at-bat 👀



🎥: @Softykjr pic.twitter.com/kONAviElvt — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) July 12, 2023

Los Angeles Dodgers All-Stars Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts were being interviewed by the FOX broadcast during the at-bat and when asked if they wanted to start their own chant for Ohtani, Freeman hilariously responded: "That would be tampering. I'm not doing any of that."

They are chanting "Come to Seattle" at the #AllStarGame with Ohtani at the plate 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/fX3Bz6sWW0 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 12, 2023

Ohtani told reporters he "definitely" heard the chants, calling Mariners fans "passionate" and adding that he likes the city.

Shohei Ohtani “definitely heard” the “come to Seattle” chants 😅 pic.twitter.com/I6SLD04Vyd — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) July 12, 2023

Shohei Ohtani on hearing the chants from #Mariners fans to come to Seattle (through interpreter):



“Every time I come here, the fans are passionate. I’ve actually spent a couple off-seasons in Seattle, I like the city, it’s good.” pic.twitter.com/W52VByI0W1 — Jessamyn McIntyre (@JessamynMcIntyr) July 12, 2023

Ohtani is well on his way to a second AL MVP award as he's in the midst of one of the greatest seasons in MLB history. He's hitting .302/.387/.663 with an MLB-high 32 homers while also sporting a 3.32 ERA and 132 strikeouts over 100.1 innings pitched.

Whether or not he's traded before the deadline, the 29-year-old is in line for a potentially record-setting payday this offseason when he becomes a free agent. The New York Post's Jon Heyman recently reported that the Angels, Dodgers and San Francisco Giants are seen by some around the league as the three favorites to sign Ohtani. Other big-market clubs like the Boston Red Sox, New York Mets and New York Yankees figure to be among the potential suitors as well.

But that clearly hasn't stopped Mariners fans from dreaming of the two-way sensation in blue and teal.