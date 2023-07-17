Giants-Reds postponed in eighth inning, will resume Tuesday

The Giants will have to wait a few hours to find out if they can put together a fourth straight late-innings rally.

Monday night's game in Cincinnati was suspended after a lengthy rain delay in the top of the eighth inning and will resume on Tuesday before the second game of a four-game series. The Giants and Reds will pick things up at 2:40 p.m. PT on Tuesday in Cincinnati, with the score tied 2-2 and the Giants in position to take the lead.

When the tarp was pulled onto the field -- briefly swallowing up one member of the Great American Ball Park's grounds crew -- the Giants had two runners in scoring position with one out in the eighth. J.D. Davis will be due up against lefty Alex Young, although the Reds can make a change if they want to since Young already has faced three batters.

The Giants, winners of five straight, will have some time to figure out how to handle their own pitching. Logan Webb was only at 86 pitches and likely could have come back out for the eighth regardless of the score, but he's now done until his next start, which will come Saturday at Nationals Park. The Giants will have a fresh Tyler Rogers and Camilo Doval, although Gabe Kapler probably won't want to use them in both games on Tuesday.

The rain delay was the second of the trip, and the Giants might not be done waiting things out. There's rain in the forecast for the next three days in Cincinnati, and Washington D.C. also regularly deals with delays during the summer months. It rained in the nation's capital on Sunday.

The Giants will finish the four-city trip next Monday in Detroit when they play one game to make up a game earlier this season that was postponed by, you guessed it, rain.

