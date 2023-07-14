Bailey, Matos key Giants' second-half-opening win vs. Pirates

The Giants' youngsters picked up where they left off.

In the first game of the second half, Patrick Bailey drove in the tying and go-ahead runs and Luis Matos added an insurance run in the Giants' 6-4 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night at PNC Park.

Bailey comes through in the clutch 💪 pic.twitter.com/Dy3sAScqs6 — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) July 15, 2023

Insurance run courtesy of Luis Matos 👏 pic.twitter.com/Jw4wYTAprp — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) July 15, 2023

The hard-earned win over the Pirates pushes the Giants' record to 50-41.

Michael Conforto got the scoring started with a two-run single in the top of the fifth inning, but the Giants' lead was short-lived as the Pirates answered with two runs of their own in the bottom half of the inning.

Conforto drives in two to give the Giants the lead 🙌pic.twitter.com/xeeMhDixy3 — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) July 15, 2023

The Giants and Pirates traded blows in the sixth inning before San Francisco took the lead for good in the seventh when Bailey singled to right. Wilmer Flores scored easily from third base to tie the game and J.D. Davis was able to score from second base on a fielding error by rookie Henry Davis.

Ross Stripling got the start for the Giants and nearly made it through five innings. The veteran righty allowed five hits and two earned runs in 4 2/3 innings pitched. He didn't walk any batters and struck out six along the way.

Sean Manaea struggled in relief of Stripling, allowing one hit, two earned runs and two walks in 2/3 of an inning.

But Bailey and Matos helped bail Manaea out.

Bailey continued to show his all-around game, as he threw out Pirates shortstop Tucupita Marcano trying to steal in the third inning. Four innings later, Bailey stole second base, the first swipe of his MLB career.

Bold choice to run on Patrick Bailey 🤷 pic.twitter.com/7ONrja3fGR — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) July 15, 2023

Don’t run on Bailey, or else he’ll run on you 😂pic.twitter.com/kiU9zIXSgK — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) July 15, 2023

Closer Camilo Doval, fresh off his win in the 2023 MLB All-Star Game, closed the door on the Pirates in the ninth inning, working around a one-out infield single.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast