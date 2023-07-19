Giants balancing Bailey's workload with winning in second half

Patrick Bailey quickly has become an integral piece of the Giants' roster since the rookie made his MLB debut two months ago, coming up clutch at the plate and serving as a defensive stalwart behind it.

But as with any catcher, San Francisco wants to keep a watchful eye on the wear and tear the position can bring -- meaning Patty Barrels won't be in the lineup every night, as much as manager Gabe Kapler would like him to be amid the Giants' second-half playoff push.

"It's a huge challenge because you want him back there in every inning of every game," Kapler told 95.7 The Game's "The Morning Roast" on Wednesday. "You want him in every big at-bat ... Pat, we want him out there all the time, and at the same time, we have to keep the long view in mind. So what I'd share with you guys is if he is not on the field, that's workload management. If there's a big spot where you wish you had Pat Bailey up at the plate, and he's not up at the plate, that's workload management.

"It's not because we don't want him in there."

Bailey didn't start in the Giants' 11-10 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night at Great American Ball Park, but he did replace fellow rookie Blake Sabol at catcher in the seventh inning and finished the game. He nearly had an extra-base hit that inning, if it hadn't been for a stellar catch by Reds outfielder TJ Friedl in right-center field,

Kapler's approach with Bailey is similar to how the Giants handled Buster Posey during the 2021 MLB season, he said, though the former NL MVP obviously was much further along in his career at that point. Posey, at age 34, enjoyed a stellar season on offense and defense thanks to fresh legs, helping the 107-win Giants reach the postseason for the first time since 2016.

With the Giants managing the 24-year-old Bailey's workload through nearly identical means, the hope is he'll be in great shape should San Francisco make the playoffs in 2023.

"We had to map out [Posey's] off days, and on his off days we had to keep him off the field sometimes," Kapler continued. "If there was a big moment, Buster would come in ... We're going to have to look at Pat in a similar way. We have to have this guy in August. We have to have him in September and beyond. So, we're going to have to, at times, take it on the chin because he's not available for a big at-bat or to throw out a runner."

But when Bailey isn't in, Kapler is confident in his backup Sabol.

"The flip side of that is we really trust Blake Sabol. He's done a tremendous job for us," Kapler said. "There were some question marks coming into the season; I think he's answered those. He's an adequate major league catcher.

"Not saying he's Patrick Bailey, but he does a nice job for us back there, and he's really swung the bat well."

The Giants have an embarrassment of riches when it comes to their rookie talent this season, and with their veteran leaders coming in and out of the lineup with injuries, they'll need to make sure everyone is taking care of their bodies the best they can.

October baseball is right around the corner, and San Francisco certainly hopes to be there -- at full strength.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast