Report: Giants eyeing Lopez, DeJong as middle infield help

The Giants need starting pitching help to bolster their second-half push of the 2023 MLB season, but they could be looking elsewhere ahead of the quickly approaching Aug. 1 trade deadline.

San Francisco reportedly is seeking middle-infield depth, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reported Thursday, citing sources, having conversations with the Kansas City Royals about Nicky Lopez and the St. Louis Cardinals about Paul DeJong.

Feinsand added that Tommy Edman and Brendan Donovan also are drawing interest from multiple teams.

MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported earlier this week that the Giants aren't the only ones searching for infield help, listing the Toronto Blue Jays, Seattle Mariners and Milwaukee Brewers as teams also looking to fill the void at the position.

Trade Deadline update: Sources say Blue Jays, Mariners, Giants, Brewers are among teams looking at middle infielders.



Available names include White Sox SS Tim Anderson, Cardinals SS Paul DeJong, and Rays UTL Vidal Bruján. @MLBNetwork @MLBNetworkRadio — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 26, 2023

DeJong likely will be traded sooner rather than later. The seven-year vet has posted a .725 OPS with 13 home runs in 297 plate appearances this year. In 2017, he finished second in Rookie of the Year voting after hitting 25 homers.

He's posted a .305 on-base percentage in his big league career, but as Thairo Estrada (hand) and Brandon Crawford (knee) work their way back from their respective injuries and Casey Schmitt's struggles persisting, DeJong certainly could be used in the meantime.

Plus, DeJong would bring defensive intensity the Giants often have lacked this season.

On that same note, Lopez, who's in his fifth season with the Royals, would purely be a defensive upgrade. The 28-year-old hasn't hit a home run since the 2021 season and is hitting only .213/.322/.284 this season.

The Cardinals (46-58), who currently are 11.5 games under .500, likely will look to shake things up for the 2024 season. Meanwhile, Kansas City (29-75) is dead last in the otherwise tight-knit AL Central.

With the trade deadline just four days away, the Giants' search for an infield upgrade is becoming more urgent. While the addition won't be two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani -- for now -- San Francisco is on the hunt for a second-half jolt.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast