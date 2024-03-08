Chapman eager to reunite with mentor, new Giants coach Williams

Matt Chapman reunited with not one, but two familiar faces after signing with the Giants.

The four-time Gold Glove Award winner joins a Giants team with manager Bob Melvin at the helm and third base coach Matt Williams, two coaches whom he played for with the Oakland Athletics.

Both Melvin and Williams were believed to be big proponents of San Francisco signing Chapman this offseason. It took quite some time, but they eventually got their wish.

Chapman joined KNBR 680's "Murph & Markus" on Friday morning and was asked about reuniting with Williams, a former MLB third baseman, and the comparisons between him and his new coach.

"Matt Williams is definitely someone who helped me out so much in 2018 and '19 when he was in Oakland," Chapman said. "Just from a guy that's been in my shoes, somebody who's done it, somebody that, like you said, we have a lot of similarities.

"It was funny, it's somebody who I was compared to when I first got drafted and then he ends up coaching me in Oakland, I get to learn from him."

The similarities go beyond just their play on the field ...

matt williams is matt chapman but 30 years older pic.twitter.com/b9yUpBIOQX — lolo (@sfglolo) March 7, 2024

Chapman learned a lot from Williams during his tenure in Oakland and believes the former 17-year MLB veteran has plenty to offer to a young Giants infield.

"So it's really cool to be able to have him and I'm super excited to have him again this year, because he's somebody who can help all the infielders defensively but he's also really smart about hitting and offense," Chapman added. "He has little things that he always picks up on, he's always paying attention. So for me to have him is huge and I think we're very similar kind of baseball players. He's somebody who I can lean on a lot and it's exciting, I know how excited he is to be back with the Giants and it seems like it's home for all of them."

The 30-year-old Chapman, now entering his eighth season, also has a lot of wisdom to instill in the Giants' youngsters.

