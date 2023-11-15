Report: Giants ‘going big' in free agency, already met with Chapman

The Giants could be sitting on one of the biggest offseasons in franchise history.

MLB Network insider Jon Heyman said Wednesday that he expects San Francisco’s front office, led by president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi, to make a big splash. Heyman reported the Giants are in the mix to sign outfielder/first baseman Cody Bellinger, third baseman Matt Chapman and reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell.

"The Giants, they're in on everything," Heyman said. "They're really not happy with the fact that they've had two mediocre years in a row after that one great year a few years ago. They're going big."

Heyman reported the Giants already met with Chapman, who played for new manager Bob Melvin for five seasons with the Oakland Athletics. San Francisco, per Heyman, also is one of three favorites to land Bellinger along with the Chicago Cubs and New York Yankees.

But of course, the first free-agent domino to fall this offseason is two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani. The Giants have been planning for months – maybe years -- to pursue Ohtani and are expected to put forth a competitive offer.

The Giants also reportedly are connected to Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Korean outfielder Jung Hoo Lee as free agency begins.

Landing multiple free-agent stars – let alone one – would be a breath of fresh air for Giants fans who watched last winter as Aaron Judge returned to New York and the lucrative contract offered to Carlos Correa fell through due to a failed physical.

"I think the Giants are going to be in there big [on Ohtani]," Heyman said. "Obviously we know they've gone for big players over the past few years. For whatever reason, they have not been able to get them. They did have an arrangement with Correa, obviously that did not work out.

“But they've had trouble getting guys. In this case, I do think [Oracle Park] could work against the Giants. Tough park for a left-handed power hitter. … I do think the Giants probably have a hurdle there [but] I do think they will be in there big.”

Just like how championships aren't won in the offseason, offseasons aren't won in reports and rumors. But the Giants clearly have plans to take a big swing or two this winter.

