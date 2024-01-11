Report: Potential Giants target Stroman, Yankees agree to two-year deal

Marcus Stroman can be crossed off the list of potential additions to the Giants' starting rotation.

The right-handed pitcher has agreed to a two-year, $37 million deal with the New York Yankees, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported Thursday, citing sources.

The multi-year contract also reportedly includes a vesting option for a third year.

Stroman, who turns 33 in May, hit free agency after declining a $21 million player option with the Chicago Cubs for the 2024 MLB season.

This will be the second homecoming for Stroman, who's a native of Long Island, New York. He previously spent one-plus seasons with the Mets from 2019-21 (he opted out of the COVID-shortened 2020 season) before joining the Cubs on a three-year, $71 million deal.

Stroman looked like a Cy Young contender for the first few months of last season, but he struggled mightily down the stretch as he dealt with injuries. His 2.96 ERA in the first half of the season increased to 8.63 over the second half.

Stroman finished the 2023 campaign with a 3.95 ERA, 119 strikeouts and 52 walks over 136.2 innings, marking his fourth straight season with a sub-4.00 ERA.

The two-time All-Star and one-time Gold Glover now joins a Yankees rotation that's led by reigning unanimous AL Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole.



