Report: Giants ‘absolutely' interested in free agent Stroman

MLB free agency hasn't gone quite as the Giants planned, but there still is time to salvage the offseason.

After missing out on their top two free-agency targets in Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who both signed with San Francisco's rival Los Angeles Dodgers, the Giants have turned the page and shifted their focus to other options.

San Francisco "absolutely" has an interest in free-agent righthander Marcus Stroman, FanSided's Robert Murray reported Monday on an episode of "The Baseball Insiders" podcast.

“I know one pitcher they absolutely do have interest in is Marcus Stroman,” Murray said (h/t FanNation's Steven Rissotto). "Stroman is someone who’s had a very interesting free agency this year so far because [of] the fact there’s been hardly any buzz with him. There’s been a lot of different things about other pitchers but with Stroman, it’s really been rather quiet.

"But the Giants are interested in Stroman. They’re casting a rather wide net in that starting pitching search.”

The New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies, Los Angeles Angels, Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox also are potential suitors for the All-Star pitcher, per multiple reports.

Stroman is coming off his second All-Star campaign in which he posted a 113 ERA+ and a 2.29 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Through nine MLB seasons, the 32-year-old holds a 77-76 record with a 3.65 ERA.

