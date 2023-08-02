What we learned as Webb shines in Giants' win vs. D-backs

SAN FRANCISCO -- Before Wednesday's game, Giants manager Gabe Kapler was asked about the team's issues with Pitcher They Haven't Seen Before. Kapler said he felt the numbers wouldn't actually prove that it's something unique to his lineup, but for anyone who has watched in recent years, it sure -- feels -- like the Giants never succeed against minor league call-ups.

That was the case early as the Giants managed just one hit off Slade Cecconi in his first four innings in the big leagues, but they broke through in the fifth and held on for a 4-2 win, their second straight over the Diamondbacks and sixth in eight games on this homestand.

Brandon Crawford's triple cut the deficit in half in the fifth and he immediately scored the tying run on the first hit this year by Isan Díaz. The Giants added two more in the sixth on J.D. Davis' double, and that was more than enough for Logan Webb.

The Giants joined the Braves and Dodgers as the only 60-win teams in the National League, and they picked up another game on a young Diamondbacks team that's hoping to crash the party. The Giants now are three up on the D-backs.

Bragging Rights

Crawford's triple was his 28th at Oracle Park, the most in the ballpark's history. He had previously been tied with Brandon Belt, but unfortunately, the umpires did not allow the Giants to pause the game long enough for Crawford to run back to the clubhouse and fire off a text to his fellow Brandon.

Crawford has 44 triples in 13 seasons and is just one away from tying Willie McCovey for the second-most in the San Francisco era. Willie Mays, of course, leads the way with 76.

The run was Crawford's 663rd, tying him with Buster Posey for 22nd on the franchise's leaderboard. With five more doubles, he'll pass Travis Jackson and Posey and move into sixth all-time by a Giant.

Good When You Get Him Help

The rookie pitcher thing might be overblown, but there's no denying that the Giants have a problem scoring runs for their ace.

Webb entered the day with the second-worst run support in the league, so the four runs scored in his seven innings had to feel like a fireworks show. Webb did the rest, allowing just two runs on four hits in seven innings.

Webb now is up to 148 2/3 innings on the season and once again leads MLB. He has thrown at least seven innings in four of his last five starts, with the exception being a 1 1/3-inning outing in Washington that was the shortest of his career.

Calendar Can't Stop Him

Wilmer Flores hit .383 in July with six homers, and the change on the calendar hasn't done anything to slow him down. Flores had two more singles and a double on Wednesday, picking up his second three-hit game of the homestand and fourth in his last 18 starts.

Flores' average is up to .305, the second-highest of his career behind only the 2019 season he spent with these Diamondbacks. Because he mostly was a bench player the first couple of months, he won't get enough plate appearances to qualify for any leaderboards this season, but he currently ranks sixth in batting average and eighth in OPS among NL players with at least 250 plate appearances.

