Giants ace Logan Webb named finalist for 2023 NL Cy Young Award

Despite an underwhelming campaign that fell short of a postseason berth, one member of the Giants earned recognition for their standout performance during the 2023 MLB season.

Logan Webb was named one of the three finalists for the NL Cy Young Award, aiming to be the first Giants pitcher to win the prestigious honor since Tim Lincecum won it in back-to-back seasons in 2008 and '09.

Webb was outstanding in his first season as the Giants' unquestioned ace, posting a 3.25 ERA across 33 starts, which ranked fourth among all qualified pitchers in the National League. He also notched a league-high 15 quality starts.

The 1.07 WHIP that Webb posted tied with Milwaukee Brewers ace Corbin Burnes for the lowest in the NL, and his two complete games ranked second behind Miami Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara.

Webb's ability to limit free passes to opponents proved invaluable, with his precise ball placement resulting in just 33 walks across a league-high 216 innings of work, the lowest walk total among qualified starters in the NL.

The friendly confines of Oracle Park were particularly kind to Webb in 2023, as his 2.26 ERA in the ballpark was the lowest total among all qualified NL pitchers in home starts.

While Webb's 11-13 record in 2023 is atypical of a Cy Young nominee, the less-than-impressive win-loss record directly ties to a horrendously poor amount of run support he received from an anemic Giants offense that seemed to flounder whenever their ace took the mound.

Webb allowed two or fewer runs in 16 starts during the 2023 season, yet his record was only 2-11 in those games. In the 17 games that Webb started where the Giants' offense scored at least three runs, the star pitcher's record was 9-2.

Turning 27 years old in a couple of weeks, Webb is entering the first season of a five-year $90 million contract extension that runs through the 2028 campaign, giving San Francisco an elite building block to construct the rest of its rotation around for years to come.

