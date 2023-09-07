Why Giants' Harrison jokingly refuses to shake Bailey off

Giants rookies Kyle Harrison and Patrick Bailey were in the same 2020 draft class, rose through the system as highly touted prospects and now are playing in MLB games together.

Along the way, the 22-year-old pitcher has learned to trust Bailey at all times behind the plate.

"My first impression [of Bailey] was he was our dude, our first-rounder," Harrison told NBC Sports Bay Area's Alex Pavlovic on the latest "Giants Talk" episode. "Talked to him a little bit, didn't get to know him too well, and then started playing in San Jose with him and that's where I really got to know him.

"He's a great dude off the field and great baseball player on the field, so no matter what he puts down, I joke and tell him all the time I'll never shake him, because the one time I shook him, I gave up a base hit in Triple-A and gave up a run. So I came in the dugout, I'm like, 'I'm never, never shaking you again, man.' "

Bailey made his Giants debut in May, while Harrison had to wait a bit longer for his call-up to The Show, which came Aug. 22. So now that he's here, has Harrison shaken off Bailey in the big leagues?

"Nope," Harrison told Pavlovic. "Not yet. I trust that man."

Harrison isn't the only one who has faith in the pitcher's ability to call a game. Both Logan Webb and Alex Cobb have handed over the reigns to the rookie backstop -- something Bailey told Pavlovic "means the world" to him.

"That was the biggest priority I had coming up early on was just gaining the trust of them, kind of whatever that meant, whether that was pitch calling or, more than anything, they know that I'm doing everything I can to get the best out of them," Bailey said. "And if me calling the game kind of allows them to not have to think as much and just worry about executing a pitch, then that's great. If they need to think through it and call what they feel, then whatever works best is what I'm for."

Bailey caught Harrison's home debut at Oracle Park and said he wasn't surprised to see the young pitcher fan 11 batters over 6 1/3 innings -- becoming the youngest Giants pitcher to record 11 strikeouts since Madison Bumgarner did so on June 26, 2011.

And with Bailey overseeing a staff that includes Harrison for the foreseeable future, there's plenty to look forward to in San Francisco.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast