Giants starter Kyle Harrison details Patrick Bailey relationship

Kyle Harrison and Patrick Bailey's promising rookie campaigns offer a reason for optimism surrounding the Giants' future.

On the latest "Giants Talk," NBC Sports Bay Area's Alex Pavlovic and Laura Britt talked to Harrison about his battery mate behind the plate.

The young pitcher detailed that he and Bailey always have had a strong relationship, even as their paths crossed in the minor leagues.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"Patty, we've always hit it off pretty well and we've always been able to talk with each other before starts, after starts," Harrison told Pavlovic and Britt. "Once he got to the big leagues, he came up and spent maybe a week or two in Triple-A and he was gone.

"So I was like, 'You're already leaving me, man,' [and] he was like, 'I'll see you soon.' So we've had a good relationship, and he got after it this offseason. He's looking great, so I'm excited for what he's going to do this year."

Bailey's exceptional defensive prowess stood out immediately upon the catcher's promotion to the big leagues, with the 24-year-old displaying tremendous pitch-framing ability.

Harrison broke down why Bailey's glove work is so important to the success of San Francisco's pitching staff.

"That's what you want as a pitcher, right? Any ball you throw that can turn into a strike, that's a win, I don't care who you are," Harrison explained. "Strikes matter and count leverage, that's everything in baseball. So if you have someone who's ripping it, jeez, good luck."

Harrison enters the 2024 season as MLB.com's No. 1-ranked left-handed pitching prospect after flashing electric stuff during his rookie season. The 22-year-old has had an exceptional start to spring training, posting impressive outings in back-to-back starts.

Bailey appeared in 97 games for the Giants in 2023, putting together a strong campaign and finishing seventh in National League Rookie of the Year voting.

As San Francisco aims to get back into the playoffs, the Giants will rely heavily on the young battery of Harrison and Bailey, who could be franchise fixtures for years to come.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast