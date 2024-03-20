Harrison has humble outlook on Snell taking Giants' No. 2 starter role

Kyle Harrison is excited to be teammates with new Giants co-ace Blake Snell and has been a good sport about adjustments to San Francisco’s rotation.

An obvious move accommodating for Snell’s arrival, Harrison likely will move from No. 2 to No. 3 in the Giants’ rotation commanded by Logan Webb.

In talking to NBC Sports Bay Area’s Duane Kuiper and Hunter Pence during the third inning of the Giants’ 9-8 spring training win over the Kansas City Royals at Scottsdale Stadium on Tuesday, Harrison detailed his approach to being San Francisco’s third option behind Webb and Snell.

“We want to win ball games here,” Harrison told Kuiper and Pence. “I could care less about [sliding in the rotation]. Any spot I’ll take, I’ll be happy to take that ball. That’s something that speaks to this team, speaks to all the hard work we’ve been putting in, all the guys really coming out and playing ball and having fun. We’re getting to know each other more and more, day by day. Things are going great here, and we can’t wait for that season to start.”

The 22-year-old will enter the season with high expectations after an offseason of development and learning along Webb.

But Snell’s arrival will change how San Francisco chooses to use Harrison.

Fortunately for the Giants, Harrison, as mentioned, is a team player and a longtime fan of Snell.

“I haven’t got the chance to meet [Snell] yet,” Harrison said. “He was one of those guys I watched growing up in high school, and I actually met him my junior year -- he probably wouldn't remember. Looking forward to meeting him. And I mean, his stuff is insane, so any time we could add a guy like that to the rotation.”

Harrison added that he received an autograph from Snell in high school that read “from one lefty to another,” in addition to straightforward pitching advice from the two-time NL Cy Young Award winner.

The Giants' rotation should be special in 2024, and that’s before the returns of sidelined veterans Robbie Ray and Alex Cobb that will help down the line.

First-year Giants manager Bob Melvin is lucky to have team-oriented players like Harrison in the clubhouse, who make eventual changes easier to make.

