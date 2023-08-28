Giants' Harrison sends social media into frenzy with 11 strikeouts vs. Reds

There’s a new ace in the Bay Area.

Giants top pitching prospect Kyle Harrison starred in his Oracle Park debut on Monday night, holding the Cincinnati Reds scoreless on three hits and two walks through 6 1/3 innings while whiffing a career-high 11 batters.

The home crowd enjoyed every minute of his second appearance in a San Francisco uniform, as did the Giants faithful watching from their couches:

All 1️⃣1️⃣ of Kyle Harrison's K's 🔽 pic.twitter.com/fblXd0YEx7 — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) August 29, 2023

The last two MLB pitchers to strike out more than 10 batters in their second career start: Kyle Harrison and Shohei Ohtani. — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) August 29, 2023

kyle harrison in game 2 of the nl wild card series pic.twitter.com/ebteI1yQd7 — deydey (@barrychiro) August 29, 2023

Kyle Harrison is the 4th Giants pitcher since at least 1901 with 10+ strikeouts in a game in his 1st or 2nd career outing, joining:



7/19/60 Juan Marichal: 12

4/25/37 Cliff Melton: 13

4/20/1912 Jeff Tesreau: 10 — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) August 29, 2023

This is historic stuff from Kyle Harrison pic.twitter.com/QSrr8E52hK — KNBR (@KNBR) August 29, 2023

just gave Kyle Harrison a standing ovation at home I'm crying right now I really am — J r u e (@thatl0calguy) August 29, 2023

Just gave Kyle Harrison a standing O from my living room. — Sean Jordan (@BaySean) August 29, 2023

Kyle Harrison got us like pic.twitter.com/z8Xk2H0HYz — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) August 29, 2023

The three biggest events on television pic.twitter.com/dsYezxqf3G — Taylor Wirth (@WirthTM) August 29, 2023

Kyle Harrison’s strategy seems to be to strike everyone out and I honestly don’t know why more pitchers don’t try this. #SFGiants — Anthony Garcia (@SportsAnthony) August 29, 2023

STANDING OVATION KYLE HARRISON! THANK YOU FOR WAKING UP THE FAN BASE!!! FEELS LIKE HE SINGLE HANDEDLY GOT ALL GIANTS FANS FEELING OPTIMISTIC AGAIN! — Joe Shasky (@ButcherBoy415) August 29, 2023

There was a buzz at Oracle Park all night, something that has been lacking lately as the Giants have stumbled to a 9-14 record in August. But you can expect a full house the next time Harrison mans the rubber at home.

