Giants' Harrison sends social media into frenzy with 11 strikeouts vs. Reds

By Tom Dierberger

There’s a new ace in the Bay Area.

Giants top pitching prospect Kyle Harrison starred in his Oracle Park debut on Monday night, holding the Cincinnati Reds scoreless on three hits and two walks through 6 1/3 innings while whiffing a career-high 11 batters.

The home crowd enjoyed every minute of his second appearance in a San Francisco uniform, as did the Giants faithful watching from their couches:

There was a buzz at Oracle Park all night, something that has been lacking lately as the Giants have stumbled to a 9-14 record in August. But you can expect a full house the next time Harrison mans the rubber at home.

