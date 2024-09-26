Melvin laments Giants' high strikeout rate after loss to D-backs

PHOENIX -- There is no metric that can predict the MLB playoff field, although this season, a traditional one has come pretty close.

Barring a weekend surprise, the bottom eight lineups in total strikeouts will miss the postseason, and just three teams in the bottom half will play October baseball. It's not perfect, but it is a bit of a guide for the Giants as they approach another uncertain offseason.

They struck out 17 times in Wednesday's 8-2 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks, an eye-popping total that unfortunately didn't feel too out of place. It was the seventh game this year with at least 15 strikeouts, with all of them coming during a disappointing second half.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"We've got to put it in play a little bit more," manager Bob Melvin said.

"We got to put it in play a little bit more."



Bob Melvin laments the Giants' high K rate after striking out 17 times tonight pic.twitter.com/5D4m60Lb1k — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) September 26, 2024

Some of that will happen just with a return to full health. Jung Hoo Lee had the second-lowest strikeout rate in baseball before he got hurt and he should return to the top of the lineup next spring. Lee initially was replaced by Heliot Ramos, but in the second half it has mostly been Grant McCray, who struck out four times Wednesday and has the highest rate among players with at least 100 plate appearances this season.

The Giants rushed McCray to the big leagues to try and improve their outfield defense as they pushed for a postseason spot. He has been as advertised there -- looking even better than Lee in center -- and the power is impressive at times. But the Giants would also like to see the speedy 23-year-old shorten up more often next season.

"Grant will make some strides," Melvin said. "He strikes out some to begin with, but maybe knowing the league a little bit more and how he's getting pitched and facing guys for the second time around (will help)."

The only other Giant with at least 100 at-bats and a strikeout rate above 30 percent is shortstop Tyler Fitzgerald, and like with McCray, that likely will always be a part of his game. Fitzgerald struck out often in the minors, which was one reason the staff was hesitant to push him into a starting role, but he brings so much else to the table that he will be locked into a middle infield job from Opening Day next year, either at shortstop or second base.

With the way the game is played now, and the quality of pitching, teams can swing and miss and often get away with it. The 2021 Giants struck out 1,461 times, a number that this year's team is still 30 away from with three games to play.

It's thanks to Zac Gallen that they're even close at the end of a very successful road trip. Last year's Cy Young Award finalist struck out five the first time through the order and finished with 11 in six innings. Every Giants starter struck out at least once, and even pinch-hitter Mark Canha went down swinging late in the game.

"Going in we talked about trying to get (Gallen's) breaking ball up, but that's easier said than done when he's throwing his fastball at the bottom of the zone and getting some calls at the bottom of the zone, as well," Melvin said. "And then his curveball, especially with two strikes, is tough to lay off."

It was a familiar night at the plate, but the Giants did manage to turn their second half around a bit on a tough three-city trip. The 7-2 trip was their first since 1971 and gave them a chance to finish the year at .500. They'll need to take two of three this weekend against the St. Louis Cardinals to avoid having a losing record for the second straight season.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast