Warriors' Lacob encourages Giants fans to support team in rough times

Warriors CEO Joe Lacob knows that with success in sports comes plenty of disappointment.

So as the Giants enter another pivotal offseason -- this time in search of a new manager after their second straight disappointing campaign -- the NBA owner wants San Francisco fans to keep the faith.

"The Giants will [play well] again, I think," Lacob told 95.7 The Game's "The Morning Roast" hosts Bonta Hill and Joe Shasky on Wednesday. "You've got a great fan base here, a great ballpark. They're in a down period. Sports teams go through down periods sometimes, and great fans, you need to stick with your team, is the truth of the matter."

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Two years ago, the Giants had just wrapped up an unsuccessful NLDS appearance after finishing the 2021 MLB season with a franchise-record 107 wins. Things haven't gone as smoothly since, with a .500 record in 2022 and a 2023 campaign where the Giants went from playoff contenders to a fourth-place NL West finish in a matter of weeks.

Pair that with some high-profile whiffs in free agency and the recent firing of manager Gabe Kapler, and it's safe to say the three-time World Series champions at Third and King have seen better days.

But despite their own success over the years, and, most recently, down the street from Oracle Park at Chase Center, the Warriors know what downtrodden times look like. Lacob recalled to Hill and Shasky that before Golden State won its first NBA championship in 40 years back in 2015, the executive routinely was booed by fans during home games after purchasing the team in 2010.

Winning brings happiness, however, and Lacob is confident the Giants will return to a point where their fans once again feel hopeful about the team.

"You can criticize, you can have your opinion," Lacob said. "I do, too, and if I weren't on air, I'd probably have some criticism here, but I'm not going to do that. But I think [the Giants] will be back. They're a great organization -- one of the top five baseball teams in the country."

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast