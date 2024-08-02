Giants ‘foodie' Ramos reveals his favorite San Francisco eatery

Heliot Ramos loves to grub when he isn’t busy being an MLB All-Star center fielder for the Giants.

And now that the 24-year-old has played 104 games with San Francisco, Ramos has developed a rapport with the city -- specifically, its food scene.

Ramos revealed a hilarious self-proclaimed title, his favorite eatery in San Francisco and the drink essential to his day-to-day life with NBC Sports Bay Area’s Laura Britt on the latest episode of “BP with Britt.”

“I’m a foodie,” Ramos declared to Britt. “I love food … I love going to this place called Napizza. One day we were looking for a place to eat, and we were walking for 30 or 40 minutes here in SF at night. Out of nowhere, we found this place. It was great. We loved the food.

“The owner attended to us, and when went back, he remembered us. And that’s why we love that place and we always go.”

Ramos loves Napizza, which is an Italian restaurant on Scott and Chestnut in San Francisco. Ramos didn’t specify his order, but Napizza’s menu consists of varying pizzas, pasta and drinks.

There isn’t anything wrong with playing some baseball and grabbing some slices. Ramos, however, loves something more than Napizza: coffee.

“I love my coffee in the morning,” Ramos told Britt. “I like a latte, all day, every day. I always do lattes. I like the flavor, the sugar and all that -- that’s all I do.”

Ramos doesn’t play about his lattes.

Before he hits the diamond or can be ready for what the day brings, the righty must have his “cup of joe.”

Ramos still is growing familiar with San Francisco, as he has yet to play a full season with the Giants.

The 2024 MLB season won’t be the year he does it, but Ramos definitely will be on the Giants’ 2025 Opening Day roster, barring a major surprise.

Hopefully, Ramos will be asked the question again next year and will have more insight regarding where to eat in the city.

